The Big Picture F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu is a groundbreaking vampire film that almost didn't survive due to copyright infringement, but it ultimately prevailed.

The film made changes to avoid being a direct copy of Bram Stoker's Dracula, including changing the name of the main vampire and altering plot points.

Despite efforts to destroy all copies of Nosferatu, the film managed to survive and rise again from the dead, eventually entering the public domain in 2019.

There’s no telling what today’s Halloween horror landscape would look like without F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. It's considered the industry's best vampire film, yet, it’s only through sheer luck that it's available to watch today, having survived court-ordered obliteration due to copyright infringement. The prosecution’s client was Florence Stoker, widow of original Dracula author Bram Stoker, whose epistolary masterwork is now a household name even among those who’ve never seen a Bela Lugosi joint. With countless adaptations throughout the ages, it’s remarkable that the first was almost taken from the masses in its entirety, even if destiny would ultimately prevail.

Nosferatu (1922) Release Date May 18, 1922 Director F.W. Murnau Cast Max Schreck, Alexander Granach Rating Not Rated Main Genre Horror

Is ’Nosferatu’ A Direct Adaptation of ‘Dracula’?

Keeping in mind that this was 1922, there weren't the seemingly infinite cautionary tales that have arisen in the years since. So, Murnau may not have been aware of the legal permissions required to profit off of this adaptation to the big screen, even though the original German intertitles credit Bram Stoker’s Dracula as the original source material. However, the film made several changes to avoid being a direct copy. This includes changing the name of Count Dracula to the film’s Count Orlok -- which is Max Schreck in the most terrifying makeup that still chills today. -- and amending certain plot points, such as Orlok’s arrival in Germany alongside a flurry of plague-spreading rats. Other changes would endure to become mainstays in the vampire mythos, with Orlok holding the distinction of being the first vampire to be vanquished by the sun. In the original novel, Dracula was merely weakened by the sun, but to Orlok, and countless vampires since, it was fatal.

Many of these changes speak to rampant fears of the times, particularly as they relate to disease and foreign invaders. Still, it would be a long time before anyone created an adaptation that was hyper-faithful to the source material. Even Lugosi’s 1931 Dracula altered many of the book's plot points in favor of a story that better served its brisk 75-minute runtime, while Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation catered towards accuracy and assured viewers that Dracula is a monster. Testament to Count Dracula's iconicity in pop culture is just how many ways he can be interpreted.

Why Was ‘Nosferatu’ Ordered to Be Destroyed?

Florence Stoker was unaware of the adaptation of her late husband’s work until she received a letter with the program of Nosferatu's big Berlin premiere, clearly specifying its source material. Pursuing merciless legal action and winning a grueling three-year battle, after discovering that Nosferatu’s production company Prana Film was bankrupt and unable to compensate her, it was allegedly at her insistence that the negatives were handed over, and all copies were subsequently destroyed.

Undeniably, Hell hath no fury as Florence Stoker scorned. Still, Florence offered the actor Hamilton Deane permission to produce a stage version in 1924; which is the version of Dracula adapted by Tod Browning and Lugosi for the 1931 Universal classic. Deane was notably the first to cast Bela Lugosi as the quintessential monster who would be seen as an Eastern aristocrat in Tod Browning's interpretation of Stoker's novel. Given the success of this seductive interpretation over time, Florence made a solid choice there since money talks as the earnings from Deane's stage version combined with that from Browning's film rights allowed her to live her final days comfortably.

How Did ‘Nosferatu’ Survive Utter Destruction?

There’s a reason that Nosferatu is often called the first cult film: given its legal status you’d probably have to be in a cult to watch it. Fortunately for Murnau and all the poor souls who worked on this game-changer, copies had already fled and made their way through several international circuits by the time the court order went through. Several reports of surviving French and German prints allowed Nosferatu to rise again, but not in the way that you think. Restoration is a painstaking job, and according to NPR in the link above, no complete print of the film exists. Instead, Nosferatu had to be composited from several copies spliced together. No matter what she did, Stoker couldn’t even put this monster down for the count. Like Orlok himself, the film was sleeping for years, only this time he slept in pieces.

Nosferatu, against all odds and legal restrictions, officially rose from the dead again when it entered the public domain worldwide as late as 2019. Now anyone can do whatever they like to the surviving Nosferatu prints, with the film having become so iconic that it’s inspired both a remake from mad genius Werner Herzog and his muse Klaus Kinski, and a fictionalized behind-the-scenes account of its making in the form of Shadow of the Vampire, which earned Willem Dafoe an Oscar nomination for his performance as Max Schreck. While The Last Voyage of the Demeter is but the latest in a myriad of Bram Stoker adaptations, film fans have even more to look forward to with Robert Eggers’ own Nosferatu remake on the horizon.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is available for streaming on Kanopy.

Watch on Kanopy