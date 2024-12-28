Nosferatu originated, in 1922, as an unofficial adaptation of the Bram Stoker novel, Dracula, with certain things changed to keep it as technically its own thing… at least it’s considered as such nowadays. The title character in Dracula is, after all, kind of charming and able to keep his true nature as a vampire hidden at times, while the equivalent character in Nosferatu, Count Orlok, is far more grotesque and monstrous in appearance at all times. That also has the effect of making Orlok potentially more tragic, as a villain, at least in some retellings of the core story. His pining over a young woman and pursuit of her is all the more doomed to fail, all the while naturally bringing about further hardships for anyone he crosses paths with.

That’s all to say that Nosferatu – in any version – is hardly a cheery film, but the moodiness, intense gothic qualities, and the ease with which the central antagonist can cause nightmares ensure Nosferatu is legendary; a series of reinterpretations that can rival all the official Dracula films out there. The four most prominent Nosferatu films to date (released over the course of a little over a century) are ranked below, not including some partially Nosferatu-themed works like 1988’s Vampire in Venice or 2000’s Shadow of the Vampire.

4 'Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror' (2023)

Directed by David Lee Fisher

There have been two recent Nosferatu movies that almost commemorated the 100th anniversary of the original silent film, with the less well-known of the two premiering in 2023 and getting a wider release in 2024. That film is Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which is also what the original 1922 film is sometimes known as. Fittingly, then, 2023’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is pretty much a shot-for-shot remake of that 1922 movie, recreating imagery directly from that film with something of a digital sheen that’s interesting to look at, sure, but a little hard to fully adjust to.

The juxtaposition of modern green screen technology with imagery clearly referencing – if not directly reusing – parts of a movie from the silent era makes Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror interesting enough as an experiment, but potentially alienating as a film in its own right. If you can only watch one Nosferatu movie that got a wide release in 2024, you're probably better off checking out the more well-known one. But at least this one is different enough stylistically and takes a whole different approach to being a retelling of Nosferatu. That it also has Doug Jones – perhaps best known for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, among other Guillermo del Toro movies – playing Count Orlok has to count for something, too.

3 'Nosferatu' (2024)

Directed by Robert Eggers