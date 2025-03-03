Upon release, one of the major conversations surrounding Robert Eggers’ 2024 Nosferatu was Count Orlok’s mustache. Bill Skarsgård plays the mysterious Count Orlok, a demonic nobleman living in Transylvania. When Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter arrives at Orlok’s castle to assist him with paperwork that will enable his move to Germany, the audience gets their first good look at Orlok. Despite being dressed in lush furs, a towering hat, and expensive jewelry, with his famous talon-like nails, the flashiest thing about Skarsgård’s Orlok was the massive mustache. Everyone had an opinion on this mustache. Some viewers found it absurd, while others found it alluring. The comic discourse around Orlok’s mustache might have some thinking this was the first time a vampire rocked bushy facial hair, but they’d be wrong. King of kooky, off-color vampire movies, Jesús Franco, did it back when he affixed Christopher Lee with a dramatic handlebar mustache in Count Dracula.
