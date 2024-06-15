The Big Picture Get ready for the spooky Christmas release of a new Nosferatu figure from NECA, based on the classic 1922 film.

Fans of horror will appreciate the retro-style Count Orlok figure with glowing features, a homage to the eerie Prince of Darkness.

Despite being over 100 years old, the unsettling atmosphere and iconic performance of Nosferatu still hold up in the realm of vampire films.

When it comes to horror films, you can’t get any more classic than the unofficial German adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, Nosferatu. It’s been over 100 years since the silent era masterpiece stalked its way to the big screen and, with Robert Egger’s remake coming this Christmas, hype surrounding the character has never been higher. Now, NECA’s adding to the bloody excitement with a new Nosferatu figure.

The retro-style seven-inch figure is based on Max Schreck’s Count Orlok from the 1922 film. The elongated face, bushy eyebrows, soul-killing stare and long pencil-like fingers are a staple for this version of the Prince of Darkness. The character is seen in his long jacket and the figure itself will glow-in-the-dark to keep even the most unphased horror fan in your life up at night. Nosferatu now joins Universal Monsters like Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Bride, Frankenstein’s Monster, and The Gill-Man in this terrifyingly bright line. This also isn’t the first time NECA has shown Nosferatu some undead love, as the vampire has been a part of the company’s Ultimate seven-inch horror line and their Saturday morning cartoon inspired Tooney Terrors collection of figures. This particular Nosferatu figure will be a summer 2024 con exclusive.

What’s ‘Nosferatu’ About?

While it's not an official adaptation of the Dracula story, Nosferatu follows the basic structure of that gothic classic. Count Orlok is looking to buy real estate in Germany (a stand in for England) which causes Real Estate agent Thomas Hutter (a stand in for Jonathan Harker) to be sent to Transylvania by his employer to finish up the paperwork. Like the novel and the more well-known 1931 Dracula film, once Orlok leaves his native soil for his new home, the body count starts to rise as this creature of the night haunts from the shadows. Despite being a silent film and countless other Dracula adaptations having come in the century since, Nosferatu is still widely considered one of the best vampire films in history.

This has to do a lot with its disturbing atmosphere and Schreck’s performance that puts a gruesome spell on you without bearing a single word. There are so many iconic shots from this film that are ingrained in the horror community, but this version of the Count has an interesting list of appearances in the last 100 years since his debut. If you’re under the age of 35, your first exposure to the character was probably on the popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants in the Season 3 episode “Graveyard Shift”. He’ll forever be known as the guy “flickering the lights” at the Krusty Krab. Horror fans will soon be reintroduced to the character in Egger’s remake, which will see Pennywise himself, Bill Skarsgård, take on the iconic role. The film will also star Nicholas Hoult, Lily Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe.

Egger’s Nosferatu releases in theaters on Christmas Day (December 25, 2024). Fans are still waiting for the first trailer for the remake, but the haunting images we’ve received thus far have been nothing short of scary. The original Nosferatu is also streaming on Tubi. As for the figure, Count Orlok will go up for its presale run between June 26 and June 28 on NECA’s official website. The Count can be previewed above.