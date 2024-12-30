Nicholas Hoult has been a major topic of conversation lately thanks to his upcoming role as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman, which recently debuted a record-breaking first trailer, but he’s also the star of a new movie that just hit theaters. Hoult stars alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård in Nosferatu, the gothic vampire horror thriller from director Robert Eggers that premiered on Christmas Day. Nosferatu has already amassed an impressive $43 million at the worldwide box office, which has helped Hoult’s global cumulative box office total reach $4.6 billion. Nosferatu outperformed everyone’s expectations over the Christmas holiday, finishing in third place behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, but beating other newcomers like A Complete Unknown and Babygirl handily.

The highest-grossing movie of Nicholas Hoult’s career is drenched in irony; Hoult is credited as Hank McCoy/Beast in Deadpool 2 despite being on-screen for less than five seconds. Still, Deadpool 2’s $786 million worldwide haul factors into Hoult’s $4.6 billion total despite his limited screen time. The second and third-highest-grossing movies of Hoult’s career also see him in the same role as Hank McCoy/Beast, with X-Men: Days of Future Past earning $747 million and X-Men: Apocalypse grossing over $542 million, with those two alone accounting for over 25% of his career gross. He also starred alongside Liam Neeson in Clash of the Titans, which earned $493 million worldwide, and Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road, the action epic that grossed $367 million worldwide. His roles as Beast in X-Men: First Class and Dark Phoenix are also major contributors to his box office total.

Another Nicholas Hoult Movie Was Mishandled at the Box Office This Year

Hoult also stars alongside J.K. Simmons in Juror #2, the final film from legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood that premiered just a few months ago. Juror #2 was never released in theaters in the U.S. despite performing exceedingly well in a limited run overseas; the film was instead sent to digital platforms before debuting on Max, Warner Bros. streaming service, earlier in December. If Juror #2 had been given a full theatrical run, it likely would have had some solid numbers to contribute to Hoult’s career box office total as well.

Nosferatu is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS