The Big Picture Director Robert Eggers brings his unique brand of folklore storytelling to Focus Features' reimagining of Nosferatu, promising a scary and gothic horror film.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as protagonist Thomas Hutter, who must fend off the terrifying vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) after Orlok becomes obsessed with Hutter's wife Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp).

The film will heavily feature Depp's Ellen as a focal point and is set to be released in 2024.

Horror and historical epic director Robert Eggers is set to bring his unique brand of folklore storytelling to Focus Features' reimagining of the vampire film Nosferatu. Ahead of the film's release in 2024, the print edition of Empire Magazine has released a new look at the film's star, Nicholas Hoult, who will go face-to-face with the nightmarish vampire Count Orlok, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård.

While the image leaves a lot to the imagination, it shows off Hoult in his role as Nosferatu's protagonist, Thomas Hutter. The image shows Hutter giving an out-of-focus Count Orlok an uneasy glance. Plot details about Hoult's character remain, like Count Orlok, mostly in the shadows. The original 1922 film followed Hutter as he encountered the vampire while working as a new estate agent in Transylvania. Hutter then must try to fend off Count Orlok after the vampire becomes obsessed with his wife Ellen, who will be played in the upcoming film by Lily-Rose Depp.

It seems that the marketing for the film is deliberately keeping Count Orlok in the dark, as the image of Hoult doesn't make clear what he is looking at. However, a prior first look at the film showed off what appeared to be the vampire's clawed hand hovering over Depp's character. The vampire from the original film was surely a sight to behold for audiences in 1922, and Eggers said that Skarsgård's version of the character would likely scare viewers in a similar way.

“Yeah, it’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie,” Eggers told Empire. "I’ll say that Bill [Skarsgård] has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there," Eggers added of Skarsgård's performance. He continued, saying:

"I think the main thing is that he’s even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we’ve never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like."

While Hoult and Skarsgård are the Stars, 'Nosferatu' Focuses on Depp

Eggers told Empire that while the film may be toplined by Hoult and Skarsgård, it will heavily feature Depp's Ellen as a focal point. "It’s even more Ellen’s story than previous versions. And Lily-Rose is absolutely phenomenal," he said. It is also clear from the image of Hoult, though, that Nosferatu will be firmly rooted in darkness, something that Eggers fully intended.

Beyond the aforementioned trio, Nosferatu will also star an ensemble cast of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Inseon, all playing reimagined characters from the 1922 film. Eggers directed Nosferatu from a self-written script. The Focus Features film comes from Regency Enterprises, Studio 8, and Maiden Voyage Pictures, and is produced by Eggers, Jeff Robinov, and John Graham for Studio 8 and Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus for Maiden Voyage.

Nosferatu is slated to be released sometime in 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.