It’s been a killer year for horror, and today’s Academy Award nominee announcements prove exactly that. Alongside fellow genre titles The Substance and Alien: Romulus, Robert Eggers’ fourth feature film, Nosferatu, was one of the biggest earners of the year. The production’s nods are proof that who you surround yourself with matters, as it was all the folks working tirelessly behind-the-scenes that landed the kudos.

For the second time, Jarin Blaschke found his name in the running for Best Cinematography, having previously been nominated in 2020 for his work on Eggers’ sophomore feature, The Lighthouse. Audiences were blown away by the stunning visuals and energy that Blaschke was able to capture through his lens, fully pulling viewers into the undead terror casting his deadly shadow over the small German town. Linda Muir, another frequent collaborator of the director, is up for Best Costume Design. The looks of Nosferatu painted a picture of their own — whether it be the wealth gap between Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s affluent ship builder Friedrich Harding and Nicholas Hoult’s aspiring real estate agent, Thomas Hutter, or Count Orlok’s (Bill Skarsgård) rotting nobleman’s furs and clothes, Muir’s sharp eye for every piece certainly does not go unnoticed.

During a conversation with Collider’s Deputy News Editor, Maggie Lovitt, following the announcement of Muir’s Academy Award nomination, the costume designer was eager to open up about the part that she played in landing the production acknowledgment at the revered event. You’ve heard the saying, “The devil’s in the details,” and that’s certainly a belief that rang true for Muir as she plotted the intricacies of each and every garment that audiences see in Nosferatu. Through mountains of research and planning with Eggers and the team’s principal women’s cutter, Frances Sweeney, Muir found two rather interesting dresses from the period that she worked into the film.

“I love them for similar reasons,” Muir said, before digging into the pieces and where audiences can spot them, explaining,

“The dress that Lily-Rose [Depp] wears when Thomas Hutter brings her the huge bouquet of lilacs before he’s off on his journey, and before she's kind of sent to camp at Hardings’ house. That dress was challenging because it has removable sleeves. I have spoken about this in podcasts and things like that because it is something that I learned in researching the period that women could economize on a dress, which would have been, at the period, really an expensive endeavor. So in order to be able to wear it under more circumstances, women could have a dress made with short sleeves and then separate long sleeves that go on over the short sleeves and make it into a long-sleeve dress. So, that was getting my head around that and conferring with our principal women's cutter, Frances Sweeney, who is as into detail as I am, and Robert Eggers is, and so that ended up being a really happy kind of marriage of people who really love details and really love to express or insert that detail into the story where appropriate, and that was just something that was so appropriate.”

As for the other garment that she’s most proud of, it shows itself during another scene in which Depp’s character, Ellen Hutter, is off to visit Anna (Emma Corrin) and Friedrich Harding (Taylor-Johnson) with her beloved, Thomas Hutter (Hoult). Both couples are gathering for an evening together, filled with food, drinks, and conversation, with the Hutters (or at least Thomas) trying to keep up appearances of wealth. Explaining how she landed on Ellen’s outfit for her night out, Muir said,

“The same would be true for the outfit that Ellen wears in the first evening that they are at the Hardings' house when they're all in their more formal at-home attire. So, right from the moment where they're in the carriage, and they're riding to the house in the carriage, so figuring out what that cloak would be like, what her oiled silk hood would be like. Just asking those questions — What would a young woman wear in a carriage to cover her dress? — and finding the appropriate manual that had that information in it from the period.”

Using the Past to Influence the Present