Robert Egger’s upcoming gothic tale Nosferatu is highly anticipated by fans after the first reactions called it “an artisan wet dream.” The feature has a stellar star cast with Bill Skarsgård playing the titular character, whose look has been heavily guarded by the makers. While we wait for Christmas to see what menace the actor and makers have conjured up, the movie has revealed a fantastic popcorn bucket which is certainly a collector's item.

Revealed by the makers on Instagram, fans will be eating good out of the sarcophagus-shaped bucket, hopefully taking on the movie’s production design of Nosferatu’s own stone coffin. It has intricate details and will prove to be an excellent souvenir for the audience.

What’s ‘Nosferatu’ About?

While the plot details are as guarded as Skarsgård’s look as Count Orlok, the movie is being dubbed a solid reimagining of the original classic. The movie will see Nosferatu’s presence disrupting a small European village, drawing an unsuspecting young couple into a battle against an ancient evil. As chaos ensues, the villagers must come face to face with the terrifying legend and their own beliefs. With high praises for the film from all directions, it's safe to say Nosferatu will scare and disgust you in equal measure. But there’s more, Skarsgård, who plays Dracula, previously hinted at how he juxtaposed attractive and disgusting elements, divulging:

“He’s gross. But it is very sexualized. It’s playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully, you’ll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time.”

The previously released images and trailers of the feature point at a “gothic tale of obsession.” The feature seems a haunting tale full of scare jumps, grotesque imagery, and some very strong performances. It remains to be seen how Egger, considered a master of dark period pieces, interprets the tale for a new audience. The movie is further supported by a stellar cast including talents like Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, Lily Rose-Depp as his wife Ellen Hutter, alongwith Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock and Willem Dafoe as Albin Eberhart Von Franz.

Nosferatu haunts theatres starting December 25. You can check out the new popcorn bucket above and learn more about the monster feature with our guide here.