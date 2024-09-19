December can’t come sooner for Bill Skarsgård’s fans, who are eagerly waiting for his turn as the iconic Nosferatu in Robert Egger’s upcoming movie. The feature is slowly rolling out its marketing teasing new looks of various characters, except Skarsgård himself. However, that seems to be changing as the new poster centers on the titular character.

The new poster is shrouded in darkness, keeping the mystery alive, while we see a silhouette of Skarsgård, with a heavy cloak on, probably a bald head and long fingers that’ll certainly give Cassandra Nova a run for her money. It’s unclear when we’ll see the full reveal, but the poster certainly ignites fans’ imaginations.

What to Expect From ‘Nosferatu’?

Image via Focus Features

Egger is widely considered a master of dark period pieces with acclaimed features like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman. Now fans are eager to see how he interprets this classic tale for a contemporary audience. Coupled with a compelling performer like Skarsgård, who is known to get into the skin of his characters, the movie has all eyes on it. The actor previously described his version as "[h]e’s gross. But it is very sexualized. It’s playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully, you’ll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time."

The film is described as a gothic “tale of obsession, love, seduction, and fear.” Set in the 1800s, the feature is expected to stick closely to the original story of Dracula, which follows a man named Thomas Hutter, who is sent by his boss to help a castle owner with some paperwork for a new home. However, soon Hutter begins to uncover reasons that make him believe that his client, Count Orlok, might be a bloodsucking vampire. Things take a sinister turn when Count Orlok sees a glimpse of Hutter’s wife, Ellen, and is taken aback by her beauty. As Hutter realizes their lives are in danger, the couple searches for a way to destroy Count Orlok.

The movie also casts Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, Lily Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock, and Willem Dafoe as Albin Eberhart Von Franz. Nosferatu debuts in theaters on December 25. You can check out the new poster above and learn more about the monster feature with our guide here.