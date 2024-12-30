Director Robert Eggers was hailed as the next great horror auteur after the release of his debut film, The Witch. But it has taken him a decade to break into the mainstream. Eggers witnessed the best box office opening of his career last weekend with his latest film, Nosferatu, earning a spectacular $40 million across the five-day Christmas weekend. The film’s strong performance also helped push his career box office past a coveted milestone.

Nosferatu broke records for Focus Features, earning an estimated $40 million across the extended weekend, and around $21 million across the traditional three-day frame. The movie also made around $3 million internationally, for an early global haul of $43 million. Eggers’ career box office haul has now passed the $100 million mark domestically; it currently stands at $110 million. With Nosferatu projected to deliver over $100 million in its domestic run, Eggers can expect to celebrate more such milestones in the coming weeks. It’s already his biggest hit at the domestic box office, after just five days of release.

Eggers broke out with the period horror film The Witch, which made $25 million domestically and $40 million worldwide. He followed it up with the psychological horror The Lighthouse, which made $10 million domestically and just under $20 million worldwide. Eggers’ last film was the historical epic The Northman, which generated $34 million domestically and just under $70 million worldwide. Although the film was seen as a commercial under-performer — it cost a reported $90 million to produce — it became a streaming hit.

'Nosferatu' Debuted in the Number Three Spot at the Domestic Box Office

Produced on a reported budget of around $50 million, Nosferatu has earned excellent reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 86% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it “the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall.” Nosferatu is a remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic of the same name, and features an all-star cast that includes Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and others.

You can watch the film in theaters

