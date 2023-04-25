Following the recent theatrical release of the vampiric comedy Renfield (2023), another storm is brewing on the horizon for fans of the iconic fangs. Since 2015, this project has been on director Robert Eggers’ plate, taunting and tantalizing him. At the time, he felt like he had not yet established himself as a filmmaker, with only The VVitch under his belt at that point. Since then, he has gone on to create The Lighthouse and most recently, The Northman, and is ready to move forward with the titan of a film, Nosferatu (2024).

Considering his movies all lean heavily on folklore and mythology, it’s no wonder why he was the first pick to write and direct this film. Based on the “unauthorized and unofficial” adaptation of Bram Stoker’s iconic novel, Dracula, the 1922 Nosferatu movie was one of the earliest depictions of vampires in cinema. It was remade in 1979, with the title Nosferatu the Vampyre, written and directed by Werner Herzog. Now, Eggers will bring the classic horror movie into the 21st century, much to the disdain of any remaining descendants of Bram Stoker. This handy guide will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming film!

When Is Nosferatu Coming to Theaters?

As of right now, we know it will not be this year, but Eggers is looking to have Nosferatu released at some point in 2024, with Focus Features set to distribute the film. With the clock ticking, the cast and crew will be working tirelessly to bring Count Orlok into the 21st century. Considering his first and third films, The VVitch and The Northman, both had spring theatrical releases, while his second film, The Lighthouse, came out in October, we might be so daring to expect him to continue this pattern of release timeframes. We might get to see Nosferatu sometime in the fall of 2024 to usher in the annual spooky season.

Is There a Trailer for Nosferatu?

Unfortunately, no trailer has been released yet, so we will have to continue to watch for any production updates. With any luck, we might get some production photos or videos soon, since the film is currently in production. While you wait, here's a trailer celebrating the 100th anniversary of the original Nosferatu:

When and Where Is Nosferatu Filming?

Filming on Nosferatu started in Prague this past March, at the historic landmark known as Invalidovna (which has been featured in other major motion pictures such as Amadeus and 2004's Hellboy). The Northman's Jarin Blaschke is the cinematographer with Regency Enterprises, Studio 8, and 1492 Pictures producing.

Who's In the Cast of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu?

The notorious Count Orlok will be played by Bill Skarsgård. This isn’t the first time Eggers has worked with one of the famous Skarsgårds, as his most recent film The Northman starred Bill’s older brother, Alexander Skarsgård. Bill was supposed to star in that movie as well but ultimately had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Perhaps best known for his portrayal of the evil dancing clown “Pennywise” in the recent IT films, Bill Skarsgård was also seen most recently in the gruesome horror film, Barbarians, as well as the highly-anticipated action movie John Wick: Chapter 4.

Also joining the cast are Eggers alumni, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson. Dafoe co-starred in Eggers’ 2019 film The Lighthouse along with Robert Pattinson and has most recently been seen in Inside. He will be playing a character named Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, a character that did not exist in the original Nosferatu. Ineson, who played the hypocritical and pious father in The VVitch, will play the character Dr. Wilhelm Seivers in the upcoming movie.

Almost as if he didn’t drink his fill of vampire movies with Renfield, Nicholas Hoult will be portraying Thomas Hutter, the main protagonist of Nosferatu. Hoult has also starred in the horror-comedy Warm Bodies, fought alongside the X-Men heroes in X-Men: First Class and its sequels, and most recently ate less than he desired and more than he deserved in the dark satire film, The Menu.

Playing his wife, the lovely Ellen Hutter, will be Lily-Rose Depp. While she is still building her acting career with roles in The King and Silent Night, Depp is also set to be the star of the upcoming (and sonewhat controversial) Sam Levinson HBO drama series, The Idol. Additionally, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) and Emma Corrin (The Crown) will play Friedrich and Anna Harding, respectively. Herr Knock, who is Thomas Hutter’s employer, will be played by Simon McBurney, who is best known for his roles in The Conjuring 2 and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

What's the Plot of Nosferatu About?

As a remake of a film that’s been around for just over a century, the plot is no mystery. As the original was directly inspired by Stoker’s novel, the creators made slight changes to names and locations in an attempt to avoid copyright infringement and appeal to a German audience. In spite of the alterations to the character names and setting, Stoker’s heirs fought against the unauthorized use of the Dracula story and a court ruling ordered all existing copies of the film to be destroyed. Several copies of the film survived, and have since been digitalized, cementing the movie as one of the most influential cinematic masterpieces and the defining horror movie of its time. Here’s a brief synopsis of the plot for Nosferatu:

Set in the 1800s, this gothic tale of obsession, love, seduction, and fear follows a young man named Thomas Hutter who is sent by his employer to the castle of Count Orlok (a.k.a. “Dracula”). He is there to assist with the paperwork for Orlok’s purchase of a new house, which happens to be right next to Hutter’s own home. While staying there, he begins to suspect that Orlok might be a vampire, based on the reaction of the townspeople when he mentioned Orlok’s name, as well as some other blood-related incidents. Before he is able to flee, Count Orlok sees a photograph of Hutter’s wife, Ellen, and remarks upon her beauty, specifically the beauty of her neckline. After reading a book about vampires, Ellen learns that the only way to defeat him is to have a “pure-hearted” woman willingly offer her blood to him.

Will the remake stay true to the original storyline, or will Eggers make more changes? Only time will tell, but the one thing we know for sure is that he does not pull his punches when it comes to dark themes and historical period-piece movies. Just ask the seagull from The Lighthouse.

Where to Watch Robert Eggers' Previous Movies?

If you haven’t already seen Eggers’ previous films, they are highly recommended so that you can get an understanding of his particular style of filmmaking. Unfortunately, there's no one streaming service where you can catch all of them. However, you can use the following links to rent the movies on Amazon (also The Northman is available for streaming on Prime Video). Stay tuned here for updates regarding his newest upcoming horror film, Nosferatu, and stock up on garlic and silver in the meantime!