Something about Robert Eggers' work feels grimy, messy, and lived in. It was the case in that creepy village where Anya Taylor-Joy was tempted by the taste of butter in The Witch, definitely the case in The Lighthouse as Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe lost their minds and have you even seen how muddy The Northman was?

And on that note, expect his latest film, Nosferatu, to feel exactly the same by bringing one of Hollywood's most iconic vampires to life. His work on The Northman gave him the experience working on a big production, and he needed it to take on the horror movie that he's been trying to make for a decade. Last year, after the release of The Northman, Eggers finally began work on his passion project.

The story revolves around the mysterious and ominous Count Orlok, a vampire who seeks to establish his reign of terror. As he moves to a new land, he becomes infatuated with a young woman named Ellen, who holds a strong resemblance to his lost love. As Ellen's husband, Thomas Hutter, gradually uncovers the horrifying truth about Orlok, he races against time to protect Ellen and his community from the monstrous vampire's insatiable thirst for blood.

Image via Focus Features

In September 2022, it was announced that Bill Skarsgård had been cast as the titular character in the film, while Lily-Rose Depp was also in talks to take on the role of Ellen. Skarsgård had initially been cast in The Northman but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. The following month, Nicholas Hoult entered negotiations to play Thomas, and by January, all three actors were confirmed to star, along with the addition of Willem Dafoe. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, Emma Corrin and Ralph Ineson to the cast. Notable filming locations included the 14th-century Rožmitál Castle in Rožmitál pod Tremšínem and Prague's Invalidovna complex, a Baroque building listed as a national landmark. Principal photography concluded on May 19, 2023.

Robert Eggers Wants to Push His Limits

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Eggers explained that, as with his previous projects he was setting out to extend his own abilities, and to see just how far he could push himself.

"I’m trying to go beyond what I’m capable of. As always, it was a difficult shoot. Last night we were doing a scene on a ship with a lot of rain and waves, and the rain deflector, which tries to blow rain out of the lens, was breaking down and fogging. I spent the past several days working only with Russian sailors on a boat. I’m so happy to have made The Northman first and to have learned what I learned. When I think about the production plan of Nosferatu that we had the first time around, I’m sure I would have somehow pulled it out of my butt, but it’s hard not to imagine it being a failure.”

Nosferatu doesn't have a release date yet, but stay tuned to Collider and we'll bring you the news as soon as we have it. Meanwhile, check out our interview with Eggers for The Northman down below.