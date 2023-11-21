The Big Picture In today's episode, our hosts Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub discuss breaking news about the new Karate Kid movie and share their thoughts on the first look at Robert Eggers' Nosferatu.

On today’s episode, hosts Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub are talking about the chilling first-look image released from Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake. They also hit some pretty huge news that broke before going live for the new Karate Kid movie! Don't miss out on today’s top news in the video above, or you can listen in podcast form below.

The very first peek at Eggers’ take on the influential 1922 silent film Nosferatu shows Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, courtesy of Empire Magazine. Based on the novel to launch a thousand horror concepts, Dracula, Eggers’ spin on this tale will feature an ensemble cast with Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Skarsgård as the fearsome Count Orlok. Today, Perri and Steve check out the first sneak-peek image that shows Depp entranced at her open window where the shadow of Count Orlok reaches for her. So, how are our hosts feeling about the man behind The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman taking on the legendary Nosferatu?

Speaking of stellar casts and Nicholas Hoult, our hosts are also discussing the news that Hoult has officially joined the cast of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Hoult will play opposite the DC Universe’s Man of Steel, David Corenswet, as Lex Luthor to kick off Gunn and Peter Safran’s Gods and Monsters chapter of the newly formed DCU. And finally, our hosts share their thoughts on the new Jason Bourne movie set to return with All Quiet on the Western Front filmmaker Edward Berger at the helm. There are discussions for Matt Damon to return for the Bourne reboot after reappearing in 2016’s Jason Bourne. And don't miss out on the big conversation around Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio joining the cast of the Karate Kid movie, currently set for release on December 13, 2024! Share your thoughts on the video at the top of the article, or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

