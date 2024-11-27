We’re officially less than one month away from the release of Nosferatu, and a critical detail of Robert Eggers’ horror remake has finally been unveiled. The runtime of the film has been clocked at 2:12 (two hours and 12 minutes) according to Fandango, which is longer than both the 1922 original film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror at 1:34, and the 1979 remake, Nosferatu the Vampyre at 1:47. For a horror film, Nosferatu’s 2:12 runtime is also one of the longer films of the year, and it is officially the second-longest film of Eggers’ career. His most recent film, The Northman, came in at a 2:17 runtime, but The Lighthouse and The Witch were both significantly shorter than Nosferatu, landing at 1:49 and 1:32, respectively.

Eggers is no stranger to strong casts, as his most recent outing included performances from Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman, as well as Ethan Hawke and Anya Taylor-Joy. Before that, he also worked with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse, but his upcoming film, Nosferatu, has assembled arguably his biggest collection of star power yet. Emma Corrin, who is fresh off their role as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, will star as Anna Harding in the upcoming vampire horror film, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing Friedrich Harding. Bill Skarsgård, famous for playing monsters in other projects such as It and Eternals and also for recently starring opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, will play Count Orlok in Nosferatu. Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Lily-Rose Depp will also star in the film.

What Else Is Releasing in December?

December is a stacked month with projects, as the month will kick off with new projects from Ralph Fiennes, Jude Law, and Frank Grillo with The Return, The Order, and Werewolves all dropping on December 6. Releasing the week after are Kraven the Hunter and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slated to release on December 20. Also releasing alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is Mufasa: The Lion King, the second live-action Lion King film. Dropping at the same time as Nosferatu is Babygirl, the upcoming spicy age-gap romance drama starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. Timotheé Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown will also be released on Christmas Day.

Nosferatu premieres in theaters on December 25.

