Nosferatu is about to unleash the horrors of a genre legend for a new generation of fans. But before viewers can enjoy the latest movie from Robert Eggers on the big screen, they must know that they can now sleep like the titular monster portrayed by Bill Skarsgård. The NBC Store has revealed that replicas of the sarcophagus seen in the movie are now available for purchase. The bed is made out of fine wood, allowing viewers to sleep just like the monster does in the highly-anticipated remake. Watching Nosferatu in theaters won't be enough. Audiences need to become the vampire in order to get the full experience.

The elegant bed based on Nosferatu comes at a price of $25,000 USD. If someone has that much cash to spare, they will be able to own a sarcophagus of 97.75" Length, 36" Wide, 46.5" High (including the lid and the base). The bed also includes a custom-fit mattress, leaving customers without the need of finding one that can fit inside the box. Not even Max Schrek's version of Nosferatu could afford such a fancy collectible. The bed based on Nosferatu might take a while to be delivered after purchase, considering how intricate the elaboration process for the product is.

Nosferatu will allow Robert Eggers to bring back a classic movie monster just in time for the holidays. The film will follow Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp), a young woman obsessed with the mysterious Count Orlock (Bill Skarsgård). Her desire to learn more about the creature will lead her down a path of horror, violence and a final realization of why the entire population of Transylvania is afraid of the monster. There will be no place to hide for the Hutter family once Count Orlock comes into their lives.

The Cast of 'Nosferatu'

The cast of the new version of Nosferatu will also include Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicholas Hoult. Dafoe and Eggers previously collaborated on the making of The Lighthouse, making this new project merely an extension of their working relationship. The characters of Nosferatu have tough challenges ahead of them. But even if facing a vampire sounds dangerous, nothing can be as extreme as sleeping in the new sarcophagus bed based on the premise of Nosferatu. Hopefully, the customers brave enough to purchase the collectible can survive the experience.

Nosferatu premieres in theaters in the United States on December 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.