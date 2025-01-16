Horror had quite the ride at the 2024 box office, with many declaring it the most successful genre of the year. In recent memory, the devil's favorite genre has struggled to compete with big hitters in other categories, with all that changing this past twelve months thanks to the likes of The Substance, Hereditary, and A Quiet Place: Day One. As the year came to a close, the genre finished with an almighty flourish thanks to Robert Eggers' hotly-anticipated remake of Nosferatu.

The movie became an instant hit, with critics and audiences alike praising the dedication to each German expressionist-inspired frame, a central story that is wholly immersive, and a set of fantastic performances befitting a year full of such in the horror genre. Because of this, Nosferatu has been less-than-quiet at the global box office, turning in $136 million to date, split between $83 million domestically and $53 million in overseas markets.

Thanks to this total and a continuing consistent run in theaters, Nosferatu is expected to overtake one of its closest horror rivals at the 2024 global box office, namely Smile 2. Featuring a stunning central performance from Naomi Scott - the likes of which will be cruelly underrepresented in awards season - Smile 2 raced to beaming success at the box office, but will now be overtaken by a worthy vampiric opponent. Less than $1 million currently separates the two, with that gap likely to be bridged before the weekend is over.

What is the Highest-Grossing Horror Movie of All Time?

By the end of the weekend, both Nosferatu and Smile 2 will feature in the list of the 75 highest-grossing horror movies of all time. Thanks to Nosferatu's success, 2018's The First Purge will become the latest sacrifice of the list, falling into 76th place. Two other 2024 flicks are on said list, with the aforementioned A Quiet Place: Day One sitting in 19th spot on $260 million and Alien: Romulus climbing as high as sixth with an enormous total haul of $350 million. Top of the list, however, is miles ahead of all its competition, with 2017's It collecting a staggering $701 million worldwide, more than $200 million ahead of second-placed Jaws. Rounding out the top 5 are It: Chapter Two in third, 1973's The Exorcist in fourth, and 2018's The Nun in fifth.

Nosferatu is about to overtake Smile 2 at the global box office. You can catch the former in theaters right now.

