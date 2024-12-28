The most lucrative period of the year at the domestic box office is delivering the goods, as expected. A host of holdover hits are competing for attention this weekend against a bunch of new releases, each of which has received positive reviews. It’s a joyous time for movie fans, because there’s enough evidence on display to prove that there’s still an audience for auteur-driven cinema, provided that it’s marketed well. The breakout hit this week is director Robert Eggers’ horror offering Nosferatu. The movie is looking to post a record debut for Focus Features, having generated around $7 million on Friday.

Nosferatu debuted on Christmas Day, and has delivered excellent hauls throughout the week. It’s currently projected to deliver around $40 million across the extended five-day holiday weekend. This would make it Eggers’ highest-grossing film, and a potential contender for the $100 million club. Nosferatu opened to positive reviews, and currently holds an 86% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it “the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall.”

Nosferatu will likely take the third spot this weekend, behind holdover hits Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Both movies are expected to deliver over $50 million across the extended frame, with Mufasa taking the crown across the five-day weekend. The movie appeared to bounce back after a disappointing $35 million debut last week. It generated a massive $14 million on Christmas Day, and will pass the $110 million mark by Sunday. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 passed the $110 million milestone on Friday, after adding $12 million to its haul. The video game adaptation opened to positive reviews, and is expected to finish second over the extended weekend, but first across the traditional three-day frame. It generated around $500,000 more than Mufasa on Friday.

The Total Business This Weekend Is Expected To Top $160 Million

Also having debuted midweek, director James Mangold’s well-received Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, is eying $12 million across the traditional three-day frame, and around $23 million for the extended weekend, after generating around $4 million on Friday. A Complete Unknown finished ahead of fellow debutante Babygirl. Distributed by A24 and starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, the erotic drama is looking at a $7 million extended weekend, after generating over $1 million daily since its Christmas debut. The movie made $1.4 million on Friday, which took its running total past the $4 million mark. Despite the encouraging interest, both A Complete Unknown and Babygirl finished behind a couple of holdover hits.

Universal’s Wicked took the fourth spot with nearly $7 million on its sixth Friday, pushing its running domestic total past the $410 million mark. It’s only the third film of the year to have passed this milestone, after Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. The top five list was rounded out by Disney’s Moana 2, which is looking at just under $30 million for the extended weekend after grossing over $6 million on Friday. This should take it one step closer to the $400 million milestone by Sunday.

Nosferatu is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

