Bram Stoker's groundbreaking, genre-defining novel Dracula has been adapted a ridiculous amount of times, but no adaptation is better than Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre. But wait, isn't that a remake of the classic silent horror film, Nosferatu? Well, yes, but despite the liberties that film takes, it is also an adaptation of Stoker's work! A loose one, but still based on the Dracula story! Herzog's take on the story is perfectly unique to his vision. Nosferatu the Vampyre is a raw, gritty vampire film, grounded in reality in the way that Herzog's films are known to be. By being told with a slow burn approach, shot on real locations, putting Klaus Kinski in the Count's shoes, sticking closer than most to Stoker's original novel, and just being flat-out scary, this Nosferatu remake deserves the title of the best Dracula adaptation.

What is 'Nosferatu the Vampyre'?

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Nosferatu the Vampyre is a 1979 remake of F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu, and this time is directed by Werner Herzog. Both films are adaptations of the novel Dracula, a fact that is generally unknown to the public. Because of the vampire's unconventional design in both films and the original not even being allowed to refer to him as Count Dracula, the film has taken on a bit of a casual legacy as its own vampire tale. Despite their legal restrictions, the two of these movies continued to sport the supporting cast of Stoker's novel. Characters like Doctor Abraham Van Helsing (Walter Ladengast), Jonathan Harker (Bruno Ganz), and Renfield (Roland Topor) remain intact. Most importantly, Herzog updates the film without featuring the reimagined count, Count Orlock (Max Schreck). Instead, he brings things all the way back to the novel and features the MVP of vampires - Count Dracula (Klaus Kinski).

RELATED: Is Vlad the Impaler Really the Inspiration for Dracula?

Klaus Kinski is the Scariest Count Dracula

Image via 20th Century Fox

Nosferatu the Vampyre is not just a great remake of Murnau's picture, it just might be the best Dracula movie in general. Yes, better than the Universal chillers starring Bela Lugosi, better than any of Christopher Lee's ventures into vampirism, and even better than Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula (yes, that title can get a bit confusing). Sure, Kinski's Dracula does not sport the iconic cape and slicked-back black hair of Lugosi, or ride the same level of carnal evil of Lee's, but as a legitimate horror movie, you can't beat the 1979 Nosferatu remake.

No Dracula movie can be effective without a great Count at its core, and Kinski just might be the most underrated that there is. His take on the vampire finds a happy medium between Shreck's Count Orlock and Stoker's descriptions of Dracula in the novel. Like Orlock, this Dracula is a pale, gaunt, weasily looking vampire with sharp claws and a slick bald head. Kinski's Dracula rocks less shocking amounts of makeup than his 1922 counterpart though, so instead, Herzog leans into his actor's huge, expressive eyes to chill audiences. This Count Dracula has eyes that pierce through the fog and stare deep into your soul. Any time Dracula glares somebody down in this movie, you know they're toast.

The Count might not be as classy as his novelistic source, but he does have a similar long, weathered history of vampire activities behind him. He's also one of the more lethal takes on the character that we've seen. Not so much to where he's a fantastically cartoon-ish vampire like the great Christopher Lee's (no shade!), but enough to where he feels realistic. Never before and never since has there been a Dracula that feels so rooted in the real world. Kinski is terrifying.

Werner Herzog Roots 'Nosferatu' in Realism

Image via 20th Century Fox

The film sports a pretty big cast of character actors, but aside from Kinski, the other star of the show here is Herzog himself. His directing choices are what make the film feel so rooted in a sense of realism. Long takes, shooting in real locations, and a tendency to hold on to terrifying moments without cutting away are all utilized to plant viewers in the world of Nosferatu. There's one moment in particular towards the beginning in which Jonathan Harker cuts his thumb while slicing some bread, and Dracula takes notice of the blood. Herzog holds the camera on the two and never cuts away as Harker tries to convince the Count that his thumb is fine. We watch Dracula try to control himself, rocking around in his chair and contorting his body all over the place until he can't control himself anymore. He sucks Harker's thumb, then a primal hunger rises in him, and he closes in on Harker. Herzog captures almost all of this in one shot. The effect leaves you feeling like a fly in the wall, unable to run away or help Harker at this moment.

The film's atmosphere is one of its other major strengths. Herzog's remake uses a lot of natural lighting that keeps the film from feeling too theatrical. A lot of the film takes place at dusk or is candle lit, so rarely ever do any of the locations have a real sense of clarity. It always feels as though Dracula could be lurking around any corner. This is especially evident early on in the film when Jonathan Harker is traveling to Dracula's castle. Herzog takes the viewer through the Transylvanian countryside, a location that always seems like the sun is going down. Harker climbs mountainsides, travels through valleys, and looks off far into the horizon to where he came from, all captured just before sunset and never leaving the viewer with a sense of safety or warmth. Transylvania is such a grimy, wet, foggy, shadowy landscape that you wish Harker could just turn around and go home. This is a much truer depiction of Stoker's Transylvania than the fun, stagey versions that you might see in a Universal or Hammer Dracula picture. It might not hold the most iconic Dracula imagery in movies, but it sure is the creepiest-looking take on the story.

If we're talking purely scary, Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre is the Dracula movie for you. Never before and never since has a movie about the Count been so unsettling. It's not a terribly violent film, Herzog doesn't plague the movie with jump scares, and there are no CGI monsters running around the screen, but of course, those things don't make for "scary". Nosferatu the Vampyre is the scariest Dracula movie because it feels the most grounded, all thanks to Herzog's direction, Kinski's performance, and the real-world atmosphere. It almost feels like a documentary at times. I mean come on, it makes sense for a vampire film directed by the same guy who would go on to make docs like Grizzly Man to feel this way! If you want a Dracula film that cuts the camp, throws away the "I vaaant to suck your blawwwd", and goes straight for your nightmares, look no further than Nosferatu the Vampyre.