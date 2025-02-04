Despite premiering on the same day as A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, Nosferatu has outpaced its biggest competitor on its way to becoming one of the biggest movies of 2024 – and one of the most successful horror movies of all time. At the time of writing, Nosferatu has grossed $94 million at the domestic box office and $77 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $172 million. This $94 million total in the U.S. is enough to make Nosferatu one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of 2024, pushing it past The Fall Guy (Ryan Gosling), which finished its theatrical run at $92 million. Nosferatu would need another $2 million to pass Bob Marley: One Love, another musical biopic starring Kinglsey Ben-Adir and detailing the life of the late Bob Marley.

It was tough to predict whether A Complete Unknown or Nosferatu was going to come out on top at the box office, especially after both of Timothée Chalamet's last two movies (Wonka and Dune: Part Two) grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office. A Complete Unknown won't even come close to reaching the same heights as other Chalamet flicks, however, as the film currently sits at a $66 million domestic total to pair with a $20 million international gross, leaving it short of even $90 million at the worldwide box office. While Nosferatu hasn't had as much success as Mufasa: The Lion King, partially because the 2024 horror flick was added to digital platforms earlier than expected, it has still earned well over 3x its reported budget of $50 million.

Robert Eggers Has Already Set His Next Project

Fans who are anxiously awaiting a new Robert Eggers movie don't have to wait long; it has been confirmed that he's working on Werwulf, but few details are known about the project at this time, other than he'll co-write it with Sjón. However, the film has already been set for release on December 25, 2026, which is exactly two years after the release of Nosferatu. Casting information for Werfulf has not yet been made available, but there are a few Eggers veterans, such as Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy, who have worked with the director multiple times and can be considered candidates for roles.

Nosferatu is still playing in select theaters, and the film is also available to watch at home.