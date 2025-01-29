Nosferatu recently arrived on digital platforms after only a few weeks in theaters, which came as a shock to many after it performed exceedingly well in its debut and the weeks following. At the time of writing, Nosferatu has grossed $93 million at the domestic box office and $73 million from international markets for a worldwide cumulative haul of $166 million. This $93 million in the U.S. is enough to make Nosferatu one of the top 30 highest-grossing remakes ever, sitting in the #29 spot ahead of Father of the Bride (1991) but still behind The Magnificent Seven (2016) and The Mask of Zorro (1998). The horror film from Robert Eggers most recently grossed only $1.9 million during its fifth weekend in theaters to finish in the #13 spot.

Nosferatu has earned a spot on several impressive box office lists since its premiere on Christmas Day; the film is currently one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, sitting in the #25 spot after recently passing The Fall Guy but still short of Bob Marley: One Love. Nosferatu also recently became one of the 75 highest-earning fantasy movies ever, with its $93 million in domestic markets being enough to move it past Prince of Persia: Sands of Time and The Scorpion King, but still leaving it just short of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Nosferatu is currently fighting to get inside the top five on digital charts, but it still falls well behind other new arrivals like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Moana 2.

Who Stars in ‘Nosferatu’?

Lily-Rose Depp features in the lead role of Ellen Hutter in Nosferatu, and Bill Skarsgård stars alongside her as the legendary Count Orlok, whose full design has recently been revealed after the film arrived on digital platforms. Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also star in Nosfertau as Thomas Hutter and Friedrich Harding, with Robert Eggers veteran Willem Dafoe playing Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz. Emma Corrin, who recently broke out even further thanks to her role as the feature villain in Deadpool & Wolverine, also stars in Nosferatu as Anna Harding, with Ralph Ineson portraying Dr. Wilhelm Sievers.

Nosferatu is still playing in most theaters everywhere and the film is also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film.