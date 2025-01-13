After premiering to whopping numbers over the Christmas holiday and handily beating Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown, Nosferatu has continued the box office dominance and carved out a space on yet another elite box office list. After scoring another $6.8 million this weekend and taking the #4 spot behind Den of Thieves 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Nosferatu is officially one of the 50 highest-grossing horror movies ever domestically. The film has earned just enough to pass Scream (2022) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) but still falls short of Insidious: The Red Door (2023) and Freddy vs. Jason (2003). Nosferatu has earned $81 million domestically and $53 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $135 million.

In addition to elevating the box office total of stars like Nicholas Hoult to new heights during its theatrical run, Nosferatu has also cemented itself as one of the top 30 highest-grossing movies of 2024, with its $81 million domestic total being enough to eclipse other horror films like Longlegs and Smile 2, but still needing another $10 million or more to pass The Garfield Movie and The Fall Guy. Nosferatu is also one of the top five biggest hits ever for its distributor, Focus Features, currently sitting in the #4 spot ahead of Gerard Butler’s London has Fallen, but still needing more than $30 million to take the top spot from Coraline (2009), which was re-released in theaters last year and earned a whopping $51 million. Nosferatu is even one of the top 40 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the worldwide box office.

‘Nosferatu’ Features a Star-Studded Cast

Lily-Rose Depp features in the lead role of Ellen Hutter in Nosferatu, and she’s already earning Oscar buzz for her performance in the film. Starring alongside her is Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin playing Friedrich and Anna Harding, respectively. Bill Skarsgård, who is famous for playing other monsters like Pennywise the Clown in the more recent IT movies, was tapped for the role of Count Orlok, and Willem Dafoe plays Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz. Ralph Ineson, who will be seen later this year playing Galactus in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, also features as Dr. Wilheim Sievers in Nosferatu.

