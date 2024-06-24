The Big Picture Get ready for a chilling Christmas with Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, featuring a star-studded cast and dark, bloody imagery.

Familiar with the plot? Eggers sticks closely to the classic tale of Dracula, with a haunting twist on the legendary vampire.

Overflowing with talent, including Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson, Eggers' reimagining promises to bring untold horror to the screen.

2024 is already shaping up to be one for the books as far as horror lovers are concerned, with films like Abigail and The First Omen already drawing in crowds to cinemas, while other hotly anticipated titles like MaXXXine and Longlegs are just around the corner. But when it comes to horror reimaginings, there’s one film, in particular, that audiences can’t wait to learn more about - Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. The film, which will keep us waiting until the end of the year to sink our teeth into, is overflowing with talent and dark imagery, with the rise of the first official trailer only further pulling it from the shadows as Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of Count Orlok.

Like so many other filmmakers in the industry, Eggers is unabashedly a fan of keeping things in the family, with many of the stars of the remake having appeared in his other projects, which include The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman. Nosferatu should be the second time that Skarsgård will be working with the director as their paths were meant to cross in The Northman. However, fate had other plans as the actor unfortunately needed to back out of the Viking-based project that featured a leading performance from his brother, Alexander Skarsgård.

But, there’s still plenty of overflow in Nosferatu, with frequent collaborators including Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch) joining Eggers’ latest spooky flick. Filling out the rest of the impressively stacked cast are huge names including Nicholas Hoult (marking yet another vampirific feature for the actor who appeared opposite Nicolas Cage in Renfeld), Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Emma Corrin (The Crown), and Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2).

What Can We Expect From Robert Eggers’ Take On ‘Nosferatu’?

There’s essentially a 0% chance that potential viewers aren’t at least a little bit familiar with the plot of Nosferatu, as the story has been around for more than a century thanks to author Bram Stoker and his novel, Dracula. In film, the tale has been adapted time and time again by directors including Francis Ford Coppola and Tod Browning. We can expect Eggers to stick closely with the timeless plot of an unknowing man (Hoult) doing business with the legendary vampire (Skarsgård) who sets his eyes on the mortal’s wife (Depp). Of course, when it comes to Eggers, we’re also expecting plenty of dark, bloody, and fire-filled imagery, as well as some trippy bits that will make us question reality.

Check out the debut trailer above and learn everything there is to know about Eggers’ Nosferatu here in our handy guide.