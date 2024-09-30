2024 has been a year for all the horror fans out there, overflowing with delightfully terrifying, unsettling, and intriguing titles such as Abigail, Longlegs, I Saw the TV Glow, and more. But, if you thought this was it, Robert Eggers is here to tell you that you ain’t seen nothing yet. Arriving just in time for the holiday season — no, not spooky season — the filmmaker behind such hits as The Witch and The Lighthouse is back again with a revamp of the classic horror flick, Nosferatu. While we’ve seen some solid promotional material before, today’s trailer gives us the deepest and darkest look into the Bill Skarsgård-led (Boy Kills World) movie that’s set to haunt cinemas on December 25.

If you think this is going to be your great-grandfather’s Nosferatu, think again as, although it will stick to the gothic themes of the 1922 German film that came before it over a century ago, it promises to be much more violent and brutal. We’re expecting that much of the plot will stick to Bram Stoker’s horror novel, Dracula, in which a man named Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) journeys to the remote Transylvanian castle of Count Orlok (Skarsgård) to help him arrange the sale of his estate. Once there, Hutter gets the feeling that things are not as they seem, with the local townspeople feeding into the young man’s seemingly impossible suspicion that Count Orlok is a vampire. After gathering enough proof that makes him say, “I’m outta here,” Hutter takes off only to accidentally reveal a photo of his beloved wife, Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), to Count Orlok. The bloodthirsty vampire immediately becomes infatuated with the woman and thus begins both a psychological and physical game of cat and mouse.

Along with the movie’s three leading performers, Nosferatu also features a killer ensemble cast. Included in the lineup is Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Willem Dafoe (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), and Simon McBurney (The Last King of Scotland).

Robert Eggers Is the Perfect Director for ‘Nosferatu’

With three other successful historically-based feature-length productions under his belt, Eggers was the perfect choice to helm Nosferatu. The story of Dracula has been told time and time again, with recent iterations like André Øvredal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter examining different parts of the creature’s lore. In the past, Eggers has truly delivered through The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, each of which proves the director’s ability to transport audiences to another time and place. From what we’ve seen so far of Nosferatu, the movie will be no different, with the costumes, location, and overall gothic vibes meshing together to tell, what we’re anticipating to be, one of the year’s best on-screen stories.

You can check out the latest trailer for Nosferatu above.