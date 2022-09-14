Reboots have become a big staple of the entertainment industry, and nowhere is that more evident than in the world of animation. Classics like Scooby-Doo and the Looney Tunes are always being refreshed for a new generation, as the number of animated reboots grows day by day.

While many will scoff at their existence, reboots can indeed be a great way of injecting new life into an aging franchise, and there's a lot of fun to be had in revisiting old favorites. Many would benefit from getting a new lease on life.

'Danny Phantom' (2004 - 2007)

Originally airing in 2004, Danny Phantom was the second series to come from Fairly Oddparents creator Butch Hartman. The show was a blend of action and comedy, as it followed the young Danny as he balanced his high-school life with his battles with evil ghosts.

While the original show was very much episodic, a rebooted version could allow for a more serialized story, not unlike the comic books the show is rooted in. And with how many superheroes dominate the box office these days, there's an audience ready to see this high-schooler go ghost once again.

'House of Mouse' (2001 - 2003)

For Disney fans growing up in the 2000s, House of Mouse was like a dream brought to life. Taking place primarily in a dinner club owned by Mickey, the show featured characters from virtually every Disney film made at that point interacting on a scale never seen before or since.

With people's love of crossovers only growing since the series ended, an updated House of Mouse could have a lot going for it. And that's not even mentioning all the newer Disney characters the show could take advantage of!

'Freakazoid!' (1995-1997)

One of several cartoons to come out of Steven Spielberg's collaboration with Warner Animation, Freakazoid! was a full-blown superhero comedy. The show followed the teenage superhero Freakazoid as he struggled to battle supervillains week to week.

As superhero films continue to dominate screens, a revival of Freakazoid! has plenty of material to spoof. Not only that, but considering other WB classics like Animaniacs and Tiny Toons have returned, when's Dexter Douglas getting his dues?

'Courage the Cowardly Dog' (1999-2002)

One of Cartoon Network's earliest shows, Courage the Cowardly Dog, was a genius blend of horror and slapstick. Taking place in the middle of Nowhere, we follow Courage as he works to keep his loved ones safe from all kinds of creepy situations.

While there are plenty of children's cartoons these days, there aren't any that infuse horror like Courage did. And let's be honest, is there anything that screams "for kids" more than a show that's determined to scare the daylights out of them?

'Kim Possible' (2002 - 2007)

First airing in 2002, Kim Possible has remained one of Disney Channel's most successful animated series. The series follows our title character as she deals with not only all the usual problems high-schoolers face but also having to fight crime on top of that.

A Kim Possible revival feels like it could take a variety of interesting turns. As the original show ended with Kim graduating high school, a new version could focus on the character's life in college. The show could also go for a more serialized approach rather than the episodic structure of the original series.

'The Jetsons' (Original Run: 1962 - 1963)

While The Flintstones was Hanna-Barbera's take on a Stone Age family, The Jetsons was the first family of the future. Focusing on George Jetson and the rest of the Jetsons household, the show was an enjoyable cross between science fiction and a sitcom.

With how long the Jetsons family has been out of the spotlight, they feel long overdue for a new take, and there are plenty of ways to approach a reboot. The show could be a genuine update of the original, or it could be more of a satire, not unlike Adult Swim's various interpretations of Hanna-Barbera classics.

'Gargoyles' (1994 - 1997)

Before the likes of Young Justice and Spectacular Spider-Man, Gargoyles was Greg Weisman's baby. Set in New York City, the show follows various Gargoyles, who defend the city from all kinds of villains when nightfall arrives.

Wiesman is no stranger to returning to his creations, so why not give him the keys for a new series on Disney+, especially considering how much of a fan following the show still has? At the very least, let Jordan Peele direct his Gargoyles movie!

'The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack' (2008 - 2010)

While Courage might've been the first Cartoon Network show to combine horror and comedy, Flapjack may have cranked it up to eleven. Taking place primarily on a harbor, this series follows the boy Flapjack and his pirate friend Captain K'nuckles on their many adventures to obtain candy.

While Flapjack was ultimately short-lived, its cult following has more than kept it alive in the hearts of animation fans. It feels long past time for Flapjack and friends to embark on a whole new series of strange adventures.

'The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius' (2002 - 2006)

Jimmy Neutron was one of Nickelodeon's flagship series of the 2000s and their answer to Cartoon Network's Dexter's Laboratory. The show follows the titular boy genius as he creates various new inventions that often go wrong, forcing him to save the day from his own mistakes.

With such a creative premise, Jimmy Neutron feels like one of those franchises you can revive for every new generation. And since so many involved in the original series are interested in a comeback, you have to wonder what's taking so long!

'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' (1989 - 1990)

One of the first shows to come out of Disney's attempt to break into TV animation, Chip 'n Dale remains one of their most beloved. Running for a hefty three seasons, the show followed the two chipmunks as they solve crimes that are too small for others.

Though the show premiered over thirty years ago, those who grew up with the series remember it fondly. Considering how successful this year's live-action/computer-animated adaptation proved to be, it might be time for these detectives to get some new cases!

