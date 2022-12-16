It's that time of the year again; when Christmas movies like Frank Capra's 1946 post-war drama It's a Wonderful Life and 1947's Natalie Wood-led version of Miracle on 34th Street make their way onto TV screens across the country. Injected with lots of sentiment and heart-warming scenes, those old-but-classic Christmas movies have warmed the hearts of audiences throughout the holidays for several decades and counting.

However, for millennials, more recent and modern holiday movies have been enjoyed both during the festive season and all year round. Whether it is movies about kids wanting the in-demand toy for Christmas or a grown-man in a holiday costume walking around New York, these cinematic festive treats (which were released throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond) are infused with holiday cheer and charm. The kind that has made millennials laugh and cry, while also filling them with enough nostalgia to last a dozen Christmases.

'A Christmas Story' (1983)

In 1940s Cleveland, eight-year-old Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) really wants a "Red Ryder air rifle" for Christmas. While he tries to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus, Ralphie must also try to avoid the school bully alongside his friends.

Directed by Bob Clark, 1983's A Christmas Story is a festive classic that's full of light-hearted charm. Including memorable scenes like Ralphie's hilarious and embarrassing bunny suit or Schwartz (R.D. Robb) getting his tongue stuck on the lamp pole, A Christmas Story will inject plenty of warmth and nostalgia for anyone's holiday viewing and is certain to be on TV screens once again this Christmas.

'Santa Claus: The Movie' (1985)

Christmas and the legend of Santa Claus (David Huddleston) are put in jeopardy when ruthless and tyrannical businessman B.Z. (John Lithgow) threatens to take over the holiday. A festive tale of two halves (the first taking place in the 14th Century following the origins of Santa Claus, and the other set in the modern day when Santa grows tired of the work-load), Santa Claus: The Movie is a mid-1980s whimsical affair.

Complete with David Huddleston's loving portrayal of Santa, Santa Claus: The Movie is a strange-yet-nostalgic trip through Christmas that provided smiles for any kid growing up in the '80s. Even today, children that grew up with this movie revisit it every year for sentimental value.

'Ernest Saves Christmas' (1988)

When Santa (Douglas Seale) decides to retire, he travels to Orlando, Florida to find someone that can replace him. Joined by Ernest (Jim Varney) and an angst-filled teenager, they must find a worthy successor before it's too late and Christmas is ruined.

Wacky and silly, 1988's Ernest Saves Christmas marks the third film in the franchise. It's low-budget fun, complete with Christmas charm and another zany-yet-delightful performance from Varney who plays the bumbling Ernest. Filled with other delightful performances like Seale's portrayal of Santa, Ernest Saves Christmas is a worthy addition to anyone's annual holiday watch list and is sure to bring back childhood memories for anyone who grew up on the Ernest movies.

'Scrooged' (1988)

Frank (Bill Murray), a selfish and cynical TV executive, is visited by three ghosts. With the help of these ghosts, Frank re-examines himself and learns lessons along the way that makes him value the true spirit of Christmas.

There have been many film adaptations of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Darwin, from 1993's The Muppet Christmas Carol (a musical take on the novel) to 2009's A Christmas Carol (Robert Zemeckis' creepy motion-capture version). Yet, 1988's Scrooged ranks as one of the best. Helmed by legendary director Richard Donner, infused with dry wit and charm from Bill Murray, and featuring an inspiring speech from Frank, make Scrooged a modern festive classic that cements itself as mandatory viewing during Christmas.

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

With the holidays around the corner, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) pulls out all the stops to give his family the perfect Christmas. However, when his in-laws and crazy cousin visit, Clark's attempts to celebrate Christmas fail with disastrous results.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is an iconic holiday classic and staple viewing over Christmas for movie fans everywhere. Whether it is Chase's relatable performance as someone stressed into putting together a great Christmas for the family or Randy Quaid's unforgettable turn as Cousin Eddie, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has made audiences cry with laughter ever since it was released in 1989. A must-watch movie for anyone wanting to celebrate the holidays.

'Home Alone' (1990)

When his family frantically leaves to go on vacation for Christmas, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left behind. While he's delighted, Kevin must protect his home from two burglars with a series of well-made traps.

Home Alone, a sharply written comedy from iconic '80s director John Hughes, became a blockbuster hit and a festive favorite among kids growing up in 1990. Whether it was the cartoonish performances from Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the two moronic robbers or the dangerous-yet-funny traps that ignite sequences of physical comedy, Home Alone is a beloved Christmas classic that has been quoted every holiday season by movie fans.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

After Halloween town resident Jack Skellington (voiced by Danny Elfman) discovers Christmas town for the first time, he's enchanted and in awe. As a result of this experience, he is obsessed to take over the holiday to the point he abducts Santa.

In less than 90 minutes, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a joyful-yet-nightmarish festive ride. And even though it probably scared younger viewers at the time, with its terrifying and not-so-child-friendly images of body horror, Henry Sellick's hellscape holiday treat is filled with catchy and ear-wormy songs that leave viewers coming back for more; whether it's during Halloween, Christmas or all year round.

'The Santa Clause' (1994)

When he accidentally kills Santa, Scott (Tim Allen) decides to deliver the rest of the presents on Christmas night. However, after his visit to the North Pole, Scott unknowingly becomes Santa and must live up to the job.

In 1994, a new Christmas classic (and franchise) was born that many younger viewers of the '80s, '90s, and beyond loved to watch: The Santa Clause. With a cast of beloved stars of the time (like Allen and Judge Reinhold), the magical and colorful visuals of Santa's workshop, and the heart-warming and charming nature that the movie carries cement The Santa Clause as an entertaining nostalgic Christmas movie that should be (and, most likely, is) a staple on every millennial's festive movie watch list.

'Jingle All The Way' (1996)

Howard (Arnold Schwarzenegger) makes a promise to his son, Jamie (Jake Lloyd), that he will get him a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas. When every store around town is sold out and closed, Howard must travel all around town in search of the toy.

1996's Jingle All The Way is an entertaining, nostalgic trip back to those childhood Christmases of the past when getting the popular toy would make or break the festive celebrations. The relatable premise, and the slapstick comedic performance from Arnold Schwarzenegger make Jingle All The Way an enjoyable festive treat that reminds the millennials that grew up with this movie of the stressful process of getting that one toy every kid wanted for Christmas.

'Elf' (2003)

Buddy (Will Ferrell), who is a grown man that believes he's an Elf, was accidentally taken to the North Pole when he was a baby. Unable to fit in, adult Buddy decides to leave to go on a journey to find his real father in New York City.

Elf, a chaos-infused andinstantly quotable Christmas comedy from Jon Favreau, has become traditional viewing during the holiday season since it was first released almost twenty years ago in 2003. Fuelled by a delightfully pitch-perfect performance from Will Ferrell as joyful Buddy, Elf is a movie that is full of smiles, laughter, and enough heart to last the whole of Christmas.

