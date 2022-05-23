These guest appearances will take you back to the past.

While Cobra Kai's main cast includes original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove reprising their iconic roles of Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, and the infamous John Kreese, the Netflix spin-off has featured several other memorable names and faces from the 1980's karate trilogy in its five seasons.

From past flames to old best friends to previous arch-enemies, Cobra Kai has had cameo after cameo by notable characters from The Karate Kid and its sequels, among its many Easter eggs from the films.

Elisabeth Shue as Ali Mills

Ali with an "I" has always unintentionally been the driving force behind Daniel and Johnny's rivalry, even decades after the beach incident when the two taken men reunite with their former flame in Cobra Kai.

In a Season 3 guest appearance, Elisabeth Shue reprised her role of Ali for two episodes where the character reconnects with Johnny and brings him as her date to a Christmas party that Daniel and his wife happen to be attending causing tension to fly between the two karate senseis.

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver

Terry Silver took over for Kreese as the main villain of The Karate Kid III, introducing Thomas Ian Griffith to the franchise for its final film. And no, The Next Karate Kid or 2010's remake don't count.

So it was only fitting that Griffith reprises his role in the fourth season of Cobra Kai as Kreese's righthand man to help take down Miyagi-Do and Johnny's new dojo Eagle Fang, with secret plans of taking down Kreese in the process.

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

The Karate Kid II found itself set in Japan with a new love interest for Daniel and a brand new villain who also happened to be the nephew of Mr. Miyagi's rival.

Yuji Okumoto has slowly risen to main character status of Cobra Kai since he first reprised his role of Chozen in Season 3 and made his way to California for Season 5, now as Daniel's friend, to help take down the Cobra Kai dojo.

Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko

Tamlyn Tomita lived every teenage girl in the '80's dream in The Karate Kid II when she played Kumiko, the on-screen girlfriend of heartthrob Ralph Macchio.

Tomita appears in Season 3 of Cobra Kai when Daniel takes a long-overdue trip to Okinawa. He runs into a familiar face, an old enemy, and his ex-girlfriend Kumiko.

Traci Toguchi as Yuna

Traci Toguchi was first known as Girl Bell Ringer in The Karate Kid II, the little girl whose life Daniel saves when a typhoon hits Okinawa, and the girl becomes stuck on top of a poll after ringing a warning bell.

Over 30 years later, Daniel and the little girl whose life he saved reunite in Season 3 of Cobra Kai. As a flashback from the film plays, she introduces herself as Yuna, with Toguchi reprising her memorable role.

Rob Garrison as Tommy

In the original films, the late Rob Garrison portrayed the role of Tommy, a notable Cobra Kai student who was also in Johnny's friend group.

In Season 2 of Cobra Kai, Garrison reprises his role as a dying Tommy who gets out of his death bed to go on one last adventure with Johnny, Bobby, and Jimmy. After the character was killed off the franchise in the Season 2 episode, Garrison passed in real life due to organ failure, a possible reason for the show's reunion episode.

Ron Thomas as Bobby Brown

Out of Johnny's Karate Kid friend group, it's Ron Thomas' Bobby Brown — the Cobra Kai student who reluctantly puts Daniel out of commission during the All-Valley Karate Championships (leading to a famous Mr. Miyagi moment — the healing scene) who appears in the most in the film's spin-off.

Thomas first reprised the role in Season 2 when Johnny gets the gang back together to go on one final adventure. The actor later came back for Season 3, Bobby, now a pastor, whose sermon a drunken Johnny interrupts.

Tony O'Dell as Jimmy

Actor Tony O'Dell reprised his original role of Jimmy, a member of Johnny's friend group and a brown belt Cobra Kai student, in Season 2 of the spin-off.

While Jimmy had the least lines in The Karate Kid out of any of Johnny's friends — not even being mentioned by name until the end credits — the actor brought the character to life for his return to Cobra Kai, breaking out his karate skills when the friends get into a fight at a bar.

Randee Heller as Lucille LaRusso

Lucille LaRusso was a typical overbearing New Jersey mother to her only child Daniel, who indulges him over his black eye and drives him and Ali to their first date at Golf N' Stuff.

Lucille's actress Randee Heller reprised her role for two of the four aired seasons of Cobra Kai, first appearing in Season 1 when she voices her disapproval of the Cobra Kai dojo's return. Heller's latest appearance came in Season 4 when she came to see her granddaughter off to the prom.

