A long time ago, Nickelodeon's The Fairly Oddparents could make pizza and yetis go well together, while the high ego of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius’s boy genius could cause the next Ice Age. The following cartoon episode throwbacks, ranging from the oddball comedy of CatDog to the pre-teen drama of As Told By Ginger, all share one thing in common. They create animated Nickelodeon channel winter wonderlands.

So when the next big storm blows through and the snowblower won't start, take a break from the stress by finding a good spot to get comfortable and rewind the clock with these classic Nickelodeon throwbacks.

RELATED: From 'Johnny Bravo' to 'Powerpuff Girls': Cartoon Network's Top 10 Cartoon Cartoons

Spongebob Squarepants - Season 3, Episode 6: “Snowball Effect”

Image via Paramount Pictures Studios

An iceberg chunk drifts over the ocean surface of Bikini Bottom. The next morning, Spongebob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) are quick to get into a snowball fight, much to the annoyance of Squidward (Rodger Bumpass). Their moody neighbor just wants to sit by his fire, squeeze a lemon wedge into his tea. It isn’t long before Squidward goes out into the cold too.

This isn’t the first time Bikini Bottom got covered in snow. But while snow usually was limited to Sandy’s treedome, it was only a matter of time before the underwater metropolis got hit. The inconsistent “rules” of Spongebob Squarepants proved to be comedy gold. This episode also revealed a great weakness for Plankton, right before he plans to “harness its energy and rule the world” --accumulated snowfall.

The Fairly Oddparents - Season 3, Episode 31: “Snow Bound”

Image via Nickelodeon

Mrs. Turner (Susanne Blakeslee) lies to her husband about caring for a sick relative at the nearby ski resort. It's all so friends and herself can enjoy a "Just Moms Weekend." But after Mr. Turner (Daran Norris) sees a news bulletin for an abominable snowman, he races to his wife’s rescue. He brings along Timmy (Tara Strong) and horrible babysitter Vicky (Grey DeLisle) but things go awry when an avalanche traps the two.

The identity of the abominable snowman will probably get you hungry for some pizza, and it’s a signature Fairly Oddparents reveal. Like the main theme of the show, this episode focuses on Timmy and his problems. He'll have to live without Cosmo and Wanda one day, so he has to figure out his own solutions without them, such as in this episode when they become frozen solid.

Hey Arnold! - Season 1, Episode 12: “Snow”

Image via Nickelodeon

When the first storm of the season hits the city of Hillwood, Arnold (Lane Toran) can’t enjoy the day thanks to Grandpa Phil (Dan Castellaneta). The Sunset Arms boarding house needs to be tended too. Grandpa’s to-do list of wrapping the pipes, cleaning the garage and salting the sidewalk, don't go well with Arnold’s hopes of sledding, igloo building, and carving ice sculptures.

Not until the third season is it even brought up as to why Arnold only lives with his grandparents. The mystery finally resolved during the recent movie that helped tie up loose ends to the show’s original run. Here, as grumpy as Grandpa Phil can be while doing errands around the boarding house, he comes around to the fact that he was once a kid too. Arnold should enjoy some freedom.

My Life as a Teenage Robot - Season 1, Episode 6: “Doom with a View”

Image via Nickelodeon

In the town of Tremorton, Jenny (Janice Kawaye) wishes to enjoy building snow forts with siblings Brad (Chad Doreck) and Tucker (Audrey Wasilewski). The sudden arrival of a red bug-like robot puts the brakes on that. It’s a Cluster bot, and it’s here to cause havoc. Just like a tough bug, it isn’t easy to squash and Brad and Tucker get themselves stuck in the middle of the two robots.

As typical of a Teenage Robot episode, all Jenny wants to do is experience the life of an ordinary teen. But that isn't so simple as Jenny is anything but ordinary. She’s been created to save the world. The Cluster robot introduced is the debut of the planet Cluster Prime, which would become an antagonistic force against the humans of Earth, with Jenny as its protector.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Book 1, Chapter 18: “The Waterbending Master”

Image via Nickelodeon

After detours and adventures, Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and the gang finally reach the Northern Water Tribe. Here, the Avatar hopes to learn from an expert waterbending master, but that lesson comes with a price. Katara (Mae Whitman), always Aang’s biggest supporter, learns she isn’t allowed to partake in the lessons. At this tribe, female waterbenders are resigned to being healers, not fighters.

As the penultimate episode of Book One, there are a lot of callbacks to earlier episodes in Book One. The swords on Zuko’s ship (“The Blue Spirit”). The pirates the main trio fought off make a reappearance (“The Waterbending Scroll”). More than that, the series once again shows why Katara, as a character, is so powerful and essential. Unlike her brother and Aang, she has to struggle more to gain respect for herself but she fights hard for it.

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius - Season 1, Episode 6: “Jimmy on Ice”

Image via Nickelodeon

It’s a boiling summer day and Jimmy (Debi Derryberry) uses a brain blast to put a quick stop to that. Sending up a rocket, he successfully blocks out the sun. A little too successfully. The dropping temperatures don't stop dropping. It doesn't take long for Jimmy to have caused a new Ice Age.

Airing early in the show’s first season, when Jimmy isn’t using his high intelligence to stop chicken-worshipping aliens, his smarts tend to get him into trouble. When that happens, Jimmy has to be just as quick to find solutions. But without his attempt to change summer, audiences wouldn’t have gotten a trio of fathers gathering together for a hunt (“Uk, luk, luk yeah! Oooh, Caribou!”).

Rocket Power - Season 1, Episode 3: “Otto 3000"

Image via Nickelodeon

While at a Sno-Mart competition, Otto’s (Joseph Ashton) snowboard snaps during training. When he’s approached with a sponsorship by a representative, the man promises all the success one could have. But Otto has to agree to only use Sno-Mart gear, not his father’s Rocket Power brand. It soon divides Otto and his sister Reggie (Shayna Fox).

This show was a love letter to extreme sports, from skateboarding, surfing, street hockey and as in this episode, snowboarding. The opening theme song alone sells the show's X-sport concept, sung by appropriately named The Wipeouters. Before the Fast & Furious franchise popularized it as a meme, Rocket Power focused on the importance of “family," alongside action-oriented sports.

As Told By Ginger - Season 1, Episode 13: “Blizzard Conditions”

Image via Nickelodeon

When a bad blizzard hits, Ginger (Melissa Disney) and her friends have to save the spoiled rich kids trapped in their limo. Meanwhile, Ginger’s brother Carl (Jeannie Elias) gets the bright idea to start up a carrier pigeon business. If the phone lines go down, Carl sees the dollar signs he can make. But the dog-sitting he's stuck doing goes south when the leash is found without the yapping dog.

From the opening scene, there’s a subtle darkness touched upon in this episode. Unlike other idyllic versions of snow, here the storm brings hazardous conditions. It makes sense, as this was an animated series that was frequently grounded in realism. As Told By Ginger remains a unique show in it showed a rare kind of continuity, with characters who grew emotionally and physically across each season. It also all dealt with more serious subject matter, like depression and addiction.

CatDog - Season 3, Episode 12: “Rinky Dinks”

Image via Nickelodeon

The city of Nearburg turns into a wintry tundra and despite the fact that the lake has iced over, Cat of CatDog (Jim Cummings and Tom Kenny) fears setting a single paw on it. When friends arrive as well as enemies, a challenge is made. Whoever wins an ice hockey game, gets to be the "owner" of the lake. To prove his bravery, Cat accepts the challenge.

As the country twang of the opening theme starts up, you might not realize it’s been close to two decades since this weird and lovable Nick cartoon aired. There is an abundance of random gags during "Rinky Dinks" and that is the charm of CatDog's legacy. Anything can happen, which makes all the more sense for a show about conjoined animal siblings from different species.

'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl': 5 Characters We'd Like to See Throw Down It's a battle of epic proportions.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email