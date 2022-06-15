Is there a feeling in the world more magical than a hit of inspiration? From scribbling lyrics on the back of your hand to strumming a chord progression that hits just right, musicians and artists live in a never-ending search for a hit of creative ecstasy. Thankfully, so do many filmmakers.

While imagination doesn't technically come in a can, some movies are made for and by music lovers. Through the art of storytelling, they capture the passion so perfectly that they reignite the burning desire that got hooked in the first place. If music be the food of IMDb, scroll on!

Rock Star (2001) - 6.3

Stuck in a dead-end job, Chris Cole dedicates his spare time to worshipping the heavy metal band Steel Dragon and most of all, embodying their lead singer Bobby Beers. As the frontman of his very own Steel Dragon tribute band, Cole is devastated when his bandmates call mutiny - until an unexpected phone call turns his dreams into reality.

There was once a time when Marky Mark Wahlberg was only known for Calvin Klein advertisements, his Funky Bunch, and a little film called Boogie Nights(1997). No, they are not all references to the same thing. Part of his relatively smooth transition from teen idol to actor included staring alongside Friendsmegastar, Jennifer Aniston. Rock Staris a sweet treat about "living the dream" inspired by Tim "Ripper" Owens of Judas Priest, and the music rocks.

Metal Lords (2022) - 6.7

Two metalhead teens, tired of constant ridicule from their peers, decide to start a metal band and compete in an upcoming Battle of the Bands. The only problem is, they're the only ones in school who like metal. A turbulent cellist puts herself forward for their bassist vacancy, but with hormones and tempers flaring, will they get it together in time?

Netflix original movies are hit-and-miss, but Metal Lordsis one for the freaks. A part coming-of-age story, part love letter to rock, every former alt-kid will see themselves in the relatable leads. As social outcasts, the guys take solace in music, which ultimately connects them to an equally misunderstood classmate. The acting performances are brilliant, as is the pacing and of course, the glorious soundtrack.

Empire Records (1995) - 6.7

"It's Rex Manning Day!" Empire Records is a day in the life of a local record store's quirky employees as they deal with growing up, the looming threat of a hostile takeover, and of course, a signing for Rex Manning. This 90s time capsule has Easter eggs aplenty for music fans and is filled to the brim with eclectic tracks that capture the humor and despair of a disenfranchised generation.

While a total flop upon its release, Empire Records quickly garnered a cult following. These days it's billed alongside camp classics like The Rocky Horror Picture Show at interactive movie nights, and for good reason; it's quotable as hell. ER's rise from notoriety to appreciation is a perfect metaphor for the story it tells, and this one is dedicated to Gen X.

Yesterday (2019) - 6.8

From the combined genius of Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle, Yesterday centers on a struggling songwriter who wakes up in a world where The Beatles never existed - except he remembers all the songs. What follows begs the question, if a song is truly great, does it matter where, when, or who it comes from?

If you say you don't like The Beatles, you haven't listened to enough of The Beatles. The genre-creating lads from Liverpool are paid sweet homage in this lighthearted romcom. Aside from atruly inspired cameo from Ed Sheeran, playing none other than Ed Sheeran, Yesterday pulls at the heartstrings while reminding audiences of the universal power of a well-written song, and how lucky we are to live in the same timeline that The Beatles do.

Blinded by the Light (2019) - 6.9

Another film dripping with appreciation is Bruce Springsteen-soundtracked Blinded by the Light. Set in late 80s Britain, a teenager from a Pakistani immigrant family struggles to find his place and voice between tradition and hostility. When a new friend lends him a tape that speaks to his soul, the young man is inspired to be himself and pursue his dreams.

Inspired by journalist Sarfraz Manzoor's memoir, Greetings from Bury Park: Race, Religion and Rock N' Roll, Blinded by the light handles a dark time in British historywith kid gloves. The racism and ostrasization of Asian immigrant families is a key theme in the film, but the focus remains on hope for a better tomorrow, which is a testament to the strength and resilience of Manzoor and Springsteen alike. If you aren't a fan of the Boss yet, you soon will be.

Wild Rose (2018) - 7.1

A young mom from Glasgow, Scotland is released after a year in prison for narcotics possession. Returning to her children, who have been in the care of her frustrated mother (Julie Walters), she vows to do better for herself and her family. Unfortunately, success is hard to come by in a working-class town where her singing gift is considered a pipe dream.

Lead actress Jessie Buckley has a beautiful voice, to say the least. Her charm onscreen is hard to ignore, and while her character is flawed, audiences can't help but root for her happy ending. This film is a far more down-to-earth, realistic approach to the dream of stardom trope, especially regarding responsibility and family. You don't have to be a country music fan to be touched by the story of Wild Rose.

The Commitments (1991) - 7.6

Based on Roddy Doyle's novel of the same name, The Commitments follows Jimmy Rabbitte, a young schemer from Dublin, who decides to channel his love of 1960s soul music into managing his own band. After placing an advert in the local paper with no luck, he haphazardly recruits friends and acquaintances until his band, The Commitments, is born. But how long until the "The World's Hardest-Working Band" burns out for good?

In contrast to Wild Rose, The Commitments takes a dry comedic lens to the dynamic drama of a group of wild, and wildy talented, young people in working-class Ireland. The film documents their rise and fall from local stardom, tinged with constant conflict and inflated egos. The music, though, that's the magic: Andrew Strong is a gifted Blue-eyed soul singer. All four members of The Corrs can be spotted dotted throughout the film. Having only just formed their quartette, they filmed The Commitments right before their rise to international fame with John Hughes (the film's music coordinator) as their manager.

Almost Famous (2000) - 7.9

It's the early 70s, and 15-year-old William Miller just scored a job with Rolling Stone Magazine. The aspiring music journalist with talent beyond his years is assigned to tour with the iconic rock band Still Water, score an interview, and write a think piece. Easy, right? Enter inflated egos, drug abuse, and the magnanimous Penny Lane. William Miller is out of his depth and needs to grow up fast.

"We are here because of the music," states Penny Lane (Kate Hudson)in her signature shag coat and purple "Lennon" shades. Loosely based on Cameron Crowe's ownyoung brush with journalistic stardom, Almost Famous is, from start to finish, about the music. From William's impassioned plea for the band to take him seriously, to the group rendition of "Tiny Dancer," the music is what connects them, and us all. The fifty-song soundtrack was compiled with love and continues to introduce new audiences to a groundbreaking time in rock history.

Sing Street (2016) - 7.9

Set in early 1980s Ireland, a sensitive teenage boy from Dublin tries to find himself at his new school when his home life becomes an uncertain mess. One day, a beautiful and mysterious girl appears across the road. In an attempt to impress her, and utilizing his older brother's enthusiasm for pop music, he decides to start a band.

Each song of Sing Streetis lovingly and expertly modeled around the band they are emulating at the time, including fashion and makeup. Thebold experimentation of the 80sand vast differences in each subgenre receives not a nod, but a round of applause in this heartwarming film that is a joy to watch, time and time again. Things can and will get better, the movie promises, all while awesomely emulating styles that defined a decade, unafraid to be bold, bright, and new.

The Blues Brothers (1980) - 7.9

No homage to music movies would ever be complete without the grandfather of all tribute films: The Blues Brothers. Elwood collects his brother Jake from prison, and the two journey to visit The Penguin, a nun at the orphanage that raised them. They discover that the place will be closed down unless they can come up with $5000 in 11 days. Determined to do right, they accept their 'mission from God' and vow to get their R&B band back together and raise the money.

With guest appearances from soul royalty like James Brown, Chaka Khan, and Aretha Franklin it's not surprising that The Blues Brothers soundtrack is often referred to as one of the greatest of all time. Packed full of car chases, shootouts, and spine-tingling musical performances, this film truly has something for everyone. The stars and filmmakers cherish and celebrate the Black roots of rhythm and blues with every note, something John Landis further highlighted when the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

