The cast of the upcoming spoof comedy film, Not Another Church Movie has been revealed by Deadline, and it is chock-full of star quality, from The Big Leap's Kevin Daniels to retired boxer and BAFTA winner Mickey Rourke and Set It Off's Vivica A. Fox. Also brought on board to take on supporting roles are Kyla Pratt, (The Proud Family) Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Jasmine Guy (A Different World), and Tisha Campbell (House Party).

The indie film from the staples of Monty the Dog Productions will have Daniels take on the central character of Taylor Pherry, a man of many talents with an enviable repertoire that includes, a lawyer, doctor, food delivery driver, and plumber, among others. God is impressed with his can-do spirit and commissions him on a new mission to inspire his community by telling his family stories through writing. He willingly sets out to ace his new target but first, he has to deal with the devil standing between him and accomplishing his 'holy mission.' Rourke portrays the Devil who is committed to deterring Pherry from his destiny. The official synopsis describes Not Another Church Movie as "a mixture of parody clips from several famous movies."

Kevin Daniels has a few comedy roles to his name including the action-comedy films Hollywood Homicide and Chuck, the sitcoms Frasier, and Modern Family, as well as the USA comedy series, Sirens. He was a series regular in the musical comedy, The Big Leap which aired for a single season on Fox. Mickey Rourke, though better recognized for his roles in drama and thriller films has also shown his comedic abilities in Buffalo '66 and Spun. He is best known for the 2008 sports drama The Wrestler which earned him a bevy of awards including an Oscar nod for Best Actor. Rourke has several other movies in the pipeline including Murder at Hollow Creek and Replica.

Penning the script for the movie is Johnny Mack. Mack has proven his comedic skills with his writing contributions to The Jamie Foxx Show, and the Netflix original Dad Stop Embarrassing Me which stars Foxx. Actor and producer James Michael Cummings will be directing the movie. “The parody comedy genre is making a huge comeback and NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE is stepping up to lead the charge,” Cummings said of the upcoming movie. Describing Mack's writing style he added, “Mack’s interpretation of outlandish comedies pays homage to such well-known movies, including the works of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Robert Townsend, and Tyler Perry.”

Not Another Church Movie is produced by Cummings, Jim Cardwell, and Paul Saleba and executive-produced by Valerie McCaffrey.

Not Another Church Movie is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2023.

Here is the official synopsis for Not Another Church Movie;

"Accomplished lawyer, doctor, businessman, architect, badminton coach, nonunion plumber, and food delivery driver named Taylor receives divine inspiration from God to become a writer. What happens next is the life battle between good and evil, and it all begins when the Devil attempts to stop God's plan for Taylor's success. The journey is a mixture of parody clips from several famous movies."

