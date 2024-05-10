The Big Picture ABC's Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodriguez, has unfortunately been cancelled.

ABC's Not Dead Yet may have been able to survive and surpass the sophmore slump, but unfortunately it seems like things have finally come to an end for the series. It was announced today that the network has cancelled the series, which starred Gina Rodriguez as a woman who restarts her journalism career writing obituaries, only to find out she can see ghosts. The series also starred Lauren Ash, Hannah Simone, and Brad Garrett.

While the series proved to be very popular in the first season, becoming ABC's most watched new comedy, the ratings fell in the second season, which can often bode ill for a series looking to find longevity with an audience. The news of Not Dead Yet's cancellation was not the only news ABC released about the 2024 season today, as the network also confirmed previous reports that The Conners would also be returning for a seventh and final season.

The Cast of 'Not Dead Yet' Had Plans for the Future

It's disheartening for fans to see their favorites cancelled before their time, especially when it's clear the stars have such love for the show, and plans for future episodes. In a recent interview with TVLine, Rodriguez said that she would love the chance to reunite with her Jane the Virgin co-star Brett Dier on the series, saying:

"I want Brett Dier to come on as a ghost so bad because he is so not [Michael]. He is so not his character from Jane the Virgin that he can come and be somebody wildly different, and it would be so fun,"

Both seasons of Not Dead Yet are streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

Not Dead Yet Release Date February 8, 2023 Creator Casey Johnson & David Windsor Cast Gina Rodriguez , Hannah Simone , Lauren Ash , Rick Glassman , Joshua Banday , Angela E. Gibbs , Brad Garrett Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 2 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu

