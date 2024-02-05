When a promising young journalist leaves her career to start a new one in the U.K. with the supposed love of her life just five years into it, it all falls apart. Forced to return to California and build from the ground up again, she lands a role writing obituaries, but little does she know that these snippets would come back to life, much like Haley Joel Osment’s character in The Sixth Sense. It’s a comedic take on a dark subject based on Alexandra Potter’s book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, which has been renewed for a second season called Not Dead Yet.

The living characters in the show are, for the most part, back for the new season, but the rotating guests are often a surprise throughout the series. Let’s look at the characters we know and some well-known actors we expect to appear sometime throughout the season.

Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano

The lead of the show, Nell Serrano is played by Gina Rodriguez. When Nell moved back to California after her failed relationship, she was assigned as a writer for obituaries at a So-Cal Independent. Stressed by the move, her new roommate situation, and the disappointing position at work, she starts to get visited by ghosts of the recently deceased who can only move on when she publishes their eulogy.

Gina Rodriguez began her acting career in 2004 with a screen debut in an episode of Law & Order. Her breakthrough came in 2012 with the independent musical-drama film Filly Brown. She is best known for her Golden Globe-winning role as Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin. However, you may recognize Rodriguez from her extensive filmography like Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, Miss Bala, Someone Great, Scoob!, and Awake. She also voiced Carmen Sandiego in the Netflix animated series. Now, Rodriguez has an upcoming lead role in the movie Players, where she also serves as an executive producer.

Hannah Simone as Sam

Hannah Simone plays Sam, Nell’s best friend and her coworker who helps bring her on to the team at So-Cal Independant. She’s the style editor for the news outlet and has a history with Nell as well as their other coworkers.

In 2005 Simone started her career as the host of HGTV Canada's Space for Living, but she gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Cece in New Girl. Beyond television, she explored the film industry with roles in projects like Oldboy and Band Aid. For her most recent role, she voiced Pinky in Mira, Royal Detective, and apart from that she hosted a podcast with Zooey Deschanel ((500) Days Of Summer), and Lamorne Morris (Woke) called Welcome to Our Show where they revisit episodes of New Girl together.

Lauren Ash as Lexi

Lauren Ash portrays Lexi, as a seriously out-of-touch rich daughter of the newspaper owner. Despite her misgivings and hilarious confidence, deep down she wishes she could earn the respect of her father by making the company in a dead industry succeed.

Best known for her role as Dina Fox on Superstore, Ash hails from Canada and has two Canadian Comedy Awards for Best Female Improviser in 2006 and 2007, along with awards for Best Performance by a Female in 2012. You might have seen her pranking people on Scare Tactics, or performing her parts in Almost Heroes and The Ron James Show. Ash has also co-hosts the podcast True Crime and Cocktails since 2020 and, aside from acting, anticipates new opportunities with an upcoming screenplay.

Rick Glassman as Edward

Nell's roommate Edward, played by Rick Glassman, is a bit neurotic, to say the least. He is particular about his things and the apartment they live in and as Nell insinuates, a bit passive-aggressive. He might get under Nell's skin most of the time, however they form a unique bond over time.

As an actor and comedian, Glassman began his comedic journey at the Cleveland Improv but gained his notoriety with regular performances at The Comedy Store after moving to Los Angeles. He became most widely recognized for his role as Burski in Undateable, later creating, writing, directing, and starring in the NBC-produced web series spin-off, The Sixth Lead. Glassman portrayed Harold Ramis in the biopic A Futile and Stupid Gesture and starred in the Amazon Prime Video series As We See It but most recently appeared in the Netflix movie Old Dads which starred Bill Burr (The King of Staten Island), Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo).

Josh Banday as Dennis

Nell’s former roommate, long before even moving to the U.K. was Dennis, who is portrayed by Josh Banday. Dennis used to be nerdy but through his success became quite cool and on top of it all is Nell’s boss. He knew she’d be able to do the job with no problem so he hired her, but they also have a past and he owed her one.

Banday is an actor as well as a writer, recognized for his role as Ivan in Greg Daniels' Amazon series Upload. He has also made appearances on popular shows like The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Pam & Tommy, and Adam Ruins Everything as well as contributed as a writer on Not Dead Yet.

Angela Gibbs as Cricket

As Nell’s position pushes her to meet more and more of the recently deceased, one particular ghost introduces her to his widowed wife, Cricket, portrayed by Angela Gibbs. Despite this unusual secret, Nell keeps from Cricket in the first season, the two form a wonderful friendship as Cricket is an incredibly beautiful and spiritual soul.

As an accomplished actor, Gibbs has had recurring roles in series like Hacks, On My Block, SWAT, and Black Jesus. Her films include Love Jacked, and Stone Cold Christmas, and portrayed Ice Cube's mother in Straight Outta Compton.

Brad Garrett as Duncan Rhodes

The father of Lexi, as well as the owner of So-Cal Independent, will be portrayed in Season 2 by Brad Garrett. He overshadows Lexi, and his attitude explains why she is the way she is. With no awareness of his employee's struggles in life and work, his entitlement is laughably absurd.

Brad Garrett is a staple in the entertainment industry, excelling in stand-up, television, and film. He started his career in stand-up, performing at clubs in Los Angeles, and in 1984 won the grand champion title on Star Search. He transitioned into television with notable roles, such as the voice of Hulk Hogan in Hulk Hogan's Rock 'n Wrestling but most people will immediately recognize him from his role as Robert Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond as Raymond's (Ray Romano) brother. Over the years, he has been in various films, including The Pacifier, and voiced Gusteau in Ratatouille. Recently he had a role in the movie Wildflower and will soon voice Ambassador Grigon in the animated sci-fi, Elio.

Upcoming Guest Appearances in ‘Not Dead Yet’ Season 2

According to Variety, in Season 2, guest stars usually appear in a single episode for the most part as Nell’s ghosts. Wendie Malick, known for her roles in Just Shoot Me and Dream On, embodies Mary Sue Manners, host of the fictional show Manners Matter with Mary Sue Manners. Mary Sue is so dedicated to proper etiquette that she dies rather than embarrass herself. Before moving on, Nell helps her loosen up a little.

Meanwhile, Nico Santos, known for Superstore and Crazy Rich Asians, will portray Teddy. As Pasadena's top realtor, Teddy, in his passing, encourages Nell to gain some confidence in her life and where she’s at. Rob Corddry, from Ballers and Childrens Hospital, takes on the role of Andrew, an unassuming accountant who suspects foul play regarding his death, and convinces Nell to try and solve the mystery.

Tommy Martinez, who is known for Good Trouble and Riverdale, will play Nell's new love interest, Andres. Like many of Nell's new friends, she met him through one of her recent obituaries. Lidia Porto (Get Shorty), brings to life Senator Diana Fernandez, a strong advocate for women's health care in another one of Nell’s obituaries.

In another thread, Annie O’Donnell (Two Lives in Pittsburgh) embodies Estelle, who encourages Nell not to rush into becoming a parent. Jesse Garcia (Flamin’ Hot) steps into the character of TJ, a sportswriter and Cubs fan, whose amusing history with Nell forms a new friendship. Lastly, Cedric Yarbrough, notable for "Lucky Hank" and Reno 911!, portrays Paul, the neighbor who is extremely suspicious about a fellow ghost's death.

