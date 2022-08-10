The series will focus on a former journalist who attempts to return to her career after a 10-year hiatus.

Lauren Ash has joined the cast for the new ABC workplace comedy show Not Dead Yet as a series regular, according to an exclusive from Deadline. She will star in the series alongside Gina Rodriguez, who previously starred in Jane the Virgin.

Ash is set to star in the series as Lexi, a character whose father is a wealthy newspaper owner. Growing up in a wealthy lifestyle, Lexi remains out of touch with everyday people despite her confidence. The show will see her try to gain her father's approval, which she desperately desires, as she attempts to run a newspaper as the recently appointed editor.

Not Dead Yet will be an adaptation of the book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, written by Alexandra Potter. Rodriguez will star in the series as Nell Serrano, a former journalist who, after a breakup, attempts to restart her career after leaving it behind 10 years prior. With an interesting backstory such as that, Rodriguez' more down-to-earth character could serve as an interesting foil to Ash's Lexi in the series, or vice versa. Alongside Rodriguez and Ash, Hannah Simone (New Girl) will also star in the series as an editor of the Life & Style section of the newspaper.

Ash previously starred in the NBC comedy series Superstore as Dina Fox which was well received by critics. She also lent her voice in Netflix's She-Ra and the Princess of Power as Scorpia and Chicago Party Aunt as the lead role. With a background in comedy, Ash's performance in Not Dead Yet can potentially provide audiences plenty of laughs when the show eventually debuts in the near future.

The upcoming workplace comedy show, with Casey Johnson and David Windsor attached as writers, will also feature the talents of Joshua Banday (Upload), Angela Gibbs (Hacks), and Rick Glassman (Undateable), who also join the cast as series regulars. Jessica St. Clair and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who appeared in the show's original pilot, will not be returning for the fully-fledged series after a restructuring that will focus on the workplace aspect of the show.

Alongside starring in the show, Rodriguez also serves as an executive producer with Johnson and Windsor. Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh will also be executive producing the upcoming project.

No release date for Not Dead Yet has been set but be sure to check back in with Collider for updates. Until then, check out our interview with Rodriguez about Awake below: