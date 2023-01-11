ABC's highly-anticipated workplace comedy series Not Dead Yet has announced new cast members during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour. The series follows a woman who starts to receive visits from ghosts, which ABC reveal will be played by a star-studded cast.

Starring Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano, Not Dead Yet follows a woman on the brink of collapse who starts writing obituaries as a way to make ends meet. Little did she know that getting too close to the dead would have some supernatural consequences, as Nell is visited by ghosts eager to give her some life advice.

From what the trailer tells us, Nell will have one ghostly visitor each episode, as she’s tasked with writing new obituaries that might please her poltergeist pals. That means the series needs a lot of talent to bring so many dead people back to (after)life. As ABC revealed today, previously announced Martin Mull (Clue) will be joined by Ed Begley Jr. (Amsterdam), Mo Collins (Fear the Walking Dead), Deborah S. Craig (Meet Cute), Telma Hopkins (Family Matters), Don Lake (Space Force), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live), Tony Plana (Ugly Betty), Brittany Snow (X), and Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live).

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer Reveals John Corbett as Sophie's New Love Interest

Not only of ghost is Not Dead Yet made of, and the series's regular cast count Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Josh Banday as Dennis, and Angela Gibbs as Cricket. While Nell will have the ghost-of-week to haunt her, she’ll also have to deal with the living as she adjusts to her new job, handles her passive-aggressive flatmate, and reconnect with friends and family that she once left behind to follow a man to London.

Who’s Involved with Not Dead Yet?

Not Dead Yet was created and executive produced by Casey Johnson and David Windsor. Also executive producing is Rodriguez, Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produces the series.

The first two episodes of Not Dead Yet premiere Wednesday, February 8, at 8:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ABC. New episodes will follow weekly. Check out the series’ trailer and the synopsis below.