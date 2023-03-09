Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez) took a risk. She stepped back from her budding career as a journalist and followed her fiancé to England for her happily ever after. This is where some romantic-comedy narratives might conclude: with the high-power career woman leaving the big city behind to finally settle down. Not Dead Yet flips this idea on its head, because this not-so-happy ending is where Nell’s story begins. After her love life doesn’t pan out, she finds herself back at her old newspaper in California, but instead of covering heavy-hitting topics, she is relegated to obituaries. She fears that her romantic sabbatical has left her career for dead.

Not Dead Yet is a new ABC comedy currently being met with mixed reviews. As the series finds its footing in the first few episodes, one element that stands out is the energetic chemistry achieved among the cast of coworkers and friends. Nell may be reluctant and uneasy while stepping back into her former life, but these memorable personalities create a group that cushions her fall.

Old Life, New Friends

In a series about making a mess of your life and then having to clean it up, the make-or-break component is the strength of a friend group. With This Is Us writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor as creators, it is already established that they understand the importance of a strong group dynamic to make a story engaging. Not Dead Yet incorporates both new and returning friends to bridge the gap between Nell’s former prosperity and the version of her we see today. Best friend Sam (Hannah Simone) only had Nell to focus on once upon a time. When Nell returns, however, she has to cope with the fact that Sam has new commitments outside their friendship. She’s a working mom and lifestyle editor, and she’s made some new close connections of her own. One of these new gal pals includes Lexi (Lauren Ash). Nell is horrified to discover that the out-of-touch, entitled rich girl they used to mock is now not only attached to Sam at the hip, but her new boss.

Some of the new additions to Nell’s circle bring a welcome change. Roommate Edward (Rick Glassman) and new confidant Cricket (Angela Gibbs) both challenge Nell in unexpected ways. But it is the new players that cycle through each episode on a weekly basis that really keeps her guessing. Upon being assigned to obituaries, Nell discovers that she can see and speak to the deceased that she’s writing about. It appears that only she has the power to help them cross over, but not before they each offer a healthy dose of unwarranted advice as she tackles her day-to-day stressors. Martin Mull guest stars as her first ghostly assignment as Nell comes to terms with her new abilities. He inspires her to use her gift as a means to begin the difficult process of opening up after heartbreak and disappointment. Her first encounter with Cricket, who is revealed to be Mull’s surviving spouse, is put in motion by a desire to make a connection — and so the real work begins.

Cricket in her Infinite Wisdom

Nell’s newest friend Cricket is proof that if you stay open, someone might just walk into your life that changes you for the better. Cricket shows Nell the support that she may be lacking elsewhere. When Nell comes back to town, she is faced with the unpleasant reality that while she was away, all of her friends' lives have moved on without her.

Cricket, however, consistently shows up. She accompanies Nell to everything from fun dances to uncomfortable funerals and can always be counted on as the voice of reason over a glass of wine at her bar. But this friend is definitely worth more than a lenient bar tab. Cricket always reinforces the idea that there is no definitive or correct timeline for the trajectory of your life. Nell is struggling with feeling suddenly behind the curve and is constantly reminded through her morbid job and paranormal companions that time is of the essence. Cricket allows her to take a step away from those anxieties. Yes, she makes the most out of every day, but she doesn’t put so much pressure on herself that she can’t enjoy them. Nell is starting to learn from the example she sets, and will likely become all the better for it.

With Support, Nell Taps Into Her Own Power

Nell is beginning to learn that looking to your friends for support is a wonderful thing, but the real power to rebuild after a misstep in life is to forgive yourself. The “Lesson of the Week” format is given a bit of a refresh with each ghost helping her confront a hard truth she’s having trouble accepting. They fill in the gaps of knowledge and wisdom that she may not have the life experience to come to on her own. It is the regulars on the show, however, that really pull their weight when it comes to guiding Nell on the path to a fresh start.

Rodriguez says in this ABC spot that her character “messing up and making mistakes and being surrounded by redemption and forgiveness and people wanting to help her learn” is a story she really wanted to tell right now. In the pilot, Nell proves herself to be a master at burning bridges. She competes to be the center of Sam’s universe again, is threatened by Lexi, and lets some mean-girl defenses bubble to the surface. What makes a chronic screw-up like Nell lovable enough to watch is that she still shows us that she is a good person, and is determined to have those traits shine through, not the ones that paint her as jaded and insecure (though she may feel that way). In the early episodes, Lexi certainly doesn’t make it easy on her.

As Nell tries to reassert herself as a vital member of the team, she is met with a lot of pushback. Instead of facing defeat when Lexi puts her down, she strives to prove herself even more. That quality has a certain magnetism to it, and soon even her frenemies like Lexi are delightedly setting her up on blind dates. Lexi’s imposition on her career is never all that threatening. Ash brings such a commitment to her air-headedness that it’s a marvel anyone in the office, Nell included, could take her seriously enough to view her as an obstacle. Still, she rules with an iron fist, creating some unlikely and hilarious roadblocks. Sam acts as the translator and liaison because she too has a heart of gold, and it becomes apparent very quickly that Lexi is struggling to prove herself as well. In this way, all the characters are leveled out. We root for each of them to get over their own unique hurdles. Sam’s role as Nell’s best friend is irreplaceable, she sees past Nell’s confusing behavior and solidly stands in her corner. As Nell jumps through hoops to get her life back on track, Sam keeps her grounded but still determined. The relationships between these friends and coworkers really do read as organic, making viewers completely buy into the long-standing love between them all.

Reinvention can be a complicated experience, but surrounding yourself with the right people will get you through to the other side. As Nell helps listless ghosts find their peace, she must do the same for herself. In the most recent episode, "Not Moving On Yet," Nell’s path to acceptance is tested when she clings to an unhealthy distraction. Sam carves out time to reconnect with Nell, and she is reluctant to be vulnerable, so she becomes avoidant. The closing scene where she finally lets down her walls is a strong indication that this cast can carry this large concept of a series. The range displayed in this episode signals that we are in for an emotional ride, and we’ll likely spend this season laughing and crying.

New episodes of Not Dead Yet premiere every Wednesday on ABC.