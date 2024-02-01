No need for an obituary! ABC’s Not Dead Yet is officially revived for Season 2. Based on Alexandra Potter’s best-selling novel “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up”, the beloved sitcom follows the life of Neil Serrano (Gina Rodriguez), a down-and-out American newspaper reporter who left her journalism career to be with her lover in the United Kingdom - only to have her engagement broken off.

With her heart shattered and dreams crushed, Neil moves back home looking for a fresh start. But starting a new chapter takes a lot of work, especially when the people around her seem to have their lives put together. It also doesn’t help that she’s gained the ability to see ghosts around her - just one of the perks of being an obituary writer.

Since its premiere, Not Dead Yet has won the hearts of its audiences. In just 35 days of airing on both traditional and digital channels, the show achieved remarkable success, amassing a total viewership of 10.2 million. Impressively, it secured a 2.91 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic, making it the most successful multi-platform premiere for an ABC comedy since The Conners in 2018.

Better get back to work. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Not Dead Yet.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 officially premieres on Wednesday, February 7 at 8:30 PM EST and will be available to stream on Hulu the day after airing.

Watch the Trailer for 'Not Dead Yet' Season 2

In Season 2 of Not Dead Yet, Nell continues her soul-searching journey as she rebuilds her life post-breakup, aided by the ghosts of those she writes about. Despite her ongoing discontent with her role as an obituary writer, Nell’s self-esteem has noticeably improved compared to last season. As usual, Lexi (Lauren Ash), her boss and the editor-in-chief at the SoCal Independent, still undermines her efforts. But when Lexi’s father, the paper’s owner, takes a keen interest in Nell’s skills as an obituary writer, he commissions her to craft an obituary about him.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Not Dead Yet' Season 2?

Rodriguez takes on the role of Nell Serrano, a journalist who, following her break up, relocates from London to Los Angeles to start a new life as an obituary writer. Rodriguez is renowned for playing the titular character in Jane the Virgin, which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Hannah Simone, known for her role in New Girl, plays Sam, Nell’s close confidante and the style editor at the SoCal Independent. Lauren Ash, known for her previous role on Superstore, plays Lexi, Nell’s superior and the editor-in-chief at the SoCal Independent.

Rick Glassman from As We See It portrays Edward, Nell’s roommate who’s on the autism spectrum. Joshua Banday, who also stars in Upload, takes on the role of Dennis, Nell’s colleague and an associate editor at the SoCal Independent. Angela E. Gibbs, a seasoned actress with an acting portfolio including appearances in Hacks and On My Block, plays Cricket, a widowed bar owner specializing in wine.

Joining the ensemble for Season 2 is Brad Garrett, who takes on the role of Duncan Rhobes, the publisher of the SoCal Independent and Lexi’s father. Brad Garrett is renowned for his iconic portrayal of Robert Barone on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. Season 2 will also see a couple of guest appearances from Wendie Malick, Nico Santos, Rob Corddry, Tommy Martinez, Lidia Porto, Annie O’Donnell, Jesse Garcia, and Cedric Yarbrough.

What Is 'Not Dead Yet' Season 2 About?

Although details about the upcoming season remain undisclosed, viewers can anticipate new friendships and relationships in Season 2 of Not Dead Yet. Duncan Rhodes, owner of the SoCal Independent and Lexi’s father, enters the office and establishes a heartwarming, professional bond with Nell - much to his daughter’s dismay. There also might be sparks flying between the hard-hitting Lexi and the straightforward Edward. A Valentine’s Day episode is also on the horizon, wherein Nell discovers that she might be using ghosts as a shield, preventing herself from embracing love.

Last season on Not Dead Yet, Nell was introduced as a 37-year-old grappling with the aftermath of ending a five-year relationship with her ex-fiance in London. Returning to California to restart her journalism career, Nell isn’t too pleased with her new role as an obituary writer. The show takes a supernatural turn when Nell gains the ability to communicate with the deceased subjects of her obituaries. Throughout the season, audiences have witnessed Nell develop unique bonds with the spirits, who all help Nell learn to open up and confront her past. Alongside her quirky friends, her new roommate, and demanding boss, Nell’s about to make some very bold decisions.

Not Dead Yet follows the tumultuous yet humorous life of Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), who finds herself writing obituaries for a local newspaper as she navigates her personal and professional relationships. Her career takes a twist when Nell gains the ability to see the very dead people she’s tasked with memorializing, who, in turn, offer her invaluable life advice. The show follows Nell’s journey as she reclaims control over her life. More importantly, it celebrates the experiences of women in their late 30s and 40s.

Based on “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Potter, check out the official novel synopsis below:

“Nell Stevens’ life is a mess. When her business goes bust and her fiancé with it, Nell’s happy ever after in California falls apart and she moves back to London to start over. But a lot has changed since she’s been gone. All her single friends are now married with children, sky-high rents force her to rent a room in a stranger’s house and in a world of perfect instagram lives, she feels like a f**k up. Even worse, a forty-something f**k-up. But when she lands a job writing obituaries, Nell meets the fabulous Cricket, an eighty-something widow with challenges of her own, and they strike up an unlikely friendship. Together they begin to help each other heal their aching hearts, cope with the loss of the lives they had planned, and push each other into new adventures and unexpected joys. Because Nell is determined. Next year things are going to be very different. It's time to turn her life around. A book for anyone who’s ever worried life isn’t going to plan, Confessions of a Forty-Something F##k Up by Alexandra Potter will make you laugh and it might even make you cry. But most importantly, it will remind you that you're not alone, because we’re all in this together.”

Who Is Making 'Not Dead Yet'?

Not Dead Yet was created by Casey Johnson and David Windsor, who also serve as showrunners. As longtime partners, Johnson and Windsor have written for shows like the comedy Don’t Trust The B---- In Apartment 23 and the drama This Is Us. Joining as executive producer is Dean Holland, who’s best known for his work as producer and director on many episodes of NBC’s Parks and Recreation, as well as directing multiple episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In addition to Season 2 of Not Dead Yet, ABC is also premiering a bunch of other shows on the channel this month. The Emmy Award-winning workplace comedy Abbott Elementary makes a highly-anticipated return with Season 3 on February 7, followed by a brand-new season of American Idol on February 18. ABC fan favorites Will Trent, The Rookie, and The Good Doctor also make a return on February 20.