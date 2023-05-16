Not Dead Yet was the sleeper hit of ABC with fans falling in love with the cast of characters given to us. And now, the show has been renewed for a second season! The ABC series is quick, funny, and sweet to watch and fans have flocked to it week after week so its renewal in the midst of a myriad of other shows getting canceled shows the power that a show like Not Dead Yet has with its audience.

Based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, the series stars Gina Rodriguez, Lauren Ash, Hannah Simone, Brittany Snow, and an all-star cast of comedians. This is a huge part of why fans have supported it so completely in its premiere season. But when you have the comedy chops of Rodriguez, Ash, and Simone all thrown together, it's not surprising that people are infatuated with the series. Which is all about a woman just trying to navigate her life as a newly single 40-something-year-old.

Nell Stevens (Rodriguez) is a woman who is trying to get her life back in order. When she finds herself single and in need of a new job, she takes to writing obituaries and in doing so learns a lot about life and her own decisions because of what is happening in the lives of those she's honoring. It's a fun comedy with a sweet message and is exciting to see so many women in their late 30s and 40s all on screen together, celebrating their age in the way that we got with the first season of Not Dead Yet.

Image via ABC

A Comedy Made for a Generation

It's easy to think to yourself "Oh well, there are shows like Sex and the City for women to flock to" but then you forget that Carrie Bradshaw was 33 years old when she started to have her chaotic life. Shows that feature women in their forties are normally about being a housewife or their families and rarely about being single and trying to navigate life as is. Not Dead Yet gave a new generation of women several characters to relate to, and it's exciting that it is getting a second season on ABC.

The news just broke ahead of the Disney/ABC upfront presentation in New York, so we don't know much else about what the future will hold for the series, especially with the WGA strike still taking place. But knowing that Not Dead Yet isn't on the chopping block is exciting. You can watch a featurette for Not Dead Yet down below.