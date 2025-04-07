Is it possible for a Disney film to be a cult classic? For A Goofy Movie, that certainly has been the case, as a film made by smaller Disney teams with a fraction of the budget used by movies of the time like The Lion King and Pocahontas. But over the past 30 years, A Goofy Movie has managed to become a surprise success, only growing in popularity over the decades, and becoming a fan favorite. On the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie’s release, Not Just a Goof, by directors Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton, digs into the arduous process of making A Goofy Movie, the struggle to craft something during Disney’s Renaissance period of the ‘90s, yet still outside of that bubble, and the wild appreciation this film has found in recent years. Not Just a Goof is a loving tribute to a film that is just now finally getting the love it deserves.

What's 'Not Just a Goof' About?

In the opening minutes of Not Just a Goof, we learn what A Goofy Movie means to its two directors. For Ninness, he has a personal connection to this film that meant a lot to him as a kid. But for Kimelton, in addition to loving the film, his uncle just happens to be Kevin Lima, the director of A Goofy Movie. Much of this documentary centers around interviews with Lima and others who worked on the film, but the real treasures here come in Lima’s personal collection of VHS tapes from the period, many of which Lima hasn’t even watched in 30 years. Ninness and Kimelton use this footage and interviews to show the uphill battle that it took to create what is essentially a story about a son and his father and trying to give a character like Goofy a meaningful, heartfelt story.

Lima walks the audience through this process, with him trying to make a character that’s more than just gags, a film that spoke to the time, and attempted to be a John Hughes film in animation. Lima talks about how he grew up without his father, and A Goofy Movie was his way of imagining what that type of relationship could be like. Through Lima, we see just how much this story means to him, but we also understand how tough it was to make a Disney-level film that Disney didn’t seem to be all that interested in, with a sliver of the resources of the other animated projects coming out at that time. Lima had to work with a smaller team, one spread out across the globe, often having to act out the film for those who don’t speak English. At one point, Lima talks about how the usual process of making a Disney animated film is about four years, yet they only had two and a half years, and it’s tremendous that they were able to make a feature like this within those limitations.

‘Not Just a Goof’ Works for Both the Fans and the Uninitiated