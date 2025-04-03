Thirty years ago, the lives of a good number of 90s kids were changed forever. That's when Disney decided to release A Goofy Movie, a relatively short adventure that sent Goofy (voiced by Bill Farmer) and his son Max (Jason Marsden) on a road trip where they just couldn't get along. This week, Disney+ is unveiling the story behind the creation of the modern classic with Not Just a Goof, a documentary that is set to debut on the platform on April 7. You can check out the trailer in this article.

As the trailer indicates, Not Just A Goof will reveal several details about the movie's production that we wouldn't even dream happened behind the scenes when we were kids. However, it's surprising to know that the success of the movie was pretty much intended, as director Kevin Lima (Enchanted) and his team set out to make an animated movie that differed from everything else that Disney was releasing back in the mid-90s — namely, princess stories and fairy tales.

The documentary will also cover the initial reaction to A Goofy Movie, which was not the best. It made $37 million at the box office, which is decent but a far cry from a "hit." The years have proven that the title has more than survived the test of time, though, with passionate fans who love it and will even state it is the best movie ever made. Not Just A Goof will feature interviews with Lima, Marsden and Farmer, as well as screenwriter Brian Pimental (Beauty and the Beast) and several others.

What Is 'A Goofy Movie' About?

A Goofy Movie centers around Goofy forcing his son to accompany him on a fishing trip after the kid gets called to the principal's office at school. The problem is, Max thinks that his father is old-fashioned and not cool at all, and that he'd rather attend a concert in Los Angeles. They go through a series of wild incidents and eventually find a way to like each other.

The Not Just A Goof documentary will also chronicle the legacy of A Goofy Movie and try to explain why it ended up becoming such a sleeper hit way after it premiered in cinemas. It will also reveal how some studio dynamics ended up shaping the movie as a wildcard of a title and rare archival footage will showcase the process of the entire project coming to life in a time when hand-drawn animation was the norm.

Not Just A Goof premieres on Disney+ next Monday, April 7. You can check out the trailer above.