Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from Searchlight Pictures' new social media-centric satire Not Okay ahead of its release on Hulu later this month. Starring Zoey Deutch as an online influencer named Danni whose faked trip to Paris turns into an elaborate web of lies about surviving a terrorist attack, the film shows exactly how vicious the internet can be towards clout chasers and generally unlikeable people. All her lying about trauma earns her a new friend in the actually traumatized Rowan (Mia Isaac) and a perfect relationship with Colin (Dylan O'Brien), though it all threatens to come crashing down as Danni's advocate facade begins to crumble.

The new footage focuses on Danni's struggling writing career and how she turns to her unlikely new acquaintance Rowan for help. Everything Danni says clearly gets at Rowan though. She talks about stalking Rowan online, compares her slam poetry to Hamilton, and completely brushes off Rowans own writing experience to talk about hers instead. Still, Rowan agrees to help, though instead of taking her to an internet café, they go to a rage space to get Danni out of her creative rut. Rowan also probably needs to break a few things herself after dealing with Danni. It all highlights how awkward the friendship between the two is and how they likely never would've gotten along if it weren't for Danni's social media farce.

Deutch, who most recently appeared in Prime Video's Fairfax, straddles the line with Danni, landing somewhere between an unlikeable female protagonist as the first short trailer describes her and someone worth rooting for once everything comes crashing down in the clips so far. Bringing her experience in rom-coms like Set it Up, she aims to make Danni both endearing and annoying, and with her reunion with O'Brien as her love interest, it'll be all the more devastating when her inevitable fall from social media grace comes.

Not Okay is the second feature film from the multi-hyphenate Quinn Shephard who made a splash with her first directorial effort Blame back in 2017. Debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival, it earned considerable plaudits throughout the festival circuit with two nominations at the New York-based event and a win for Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature for Shephard. Not Okay looks to follow in the footsteps of that debut by once again tapping the well of adolescent drama with the idea of social media clout chasing taken to an extreme level.

Although Shephard is best known for her acting career with roles in films like The Man in the Woods and Midnight Sun, her latest effort won't see her appearing on-screen as one of the stars. It will, however, see the return of Nadia Alexander, Shephard's co-star in Blame, as one of the supporting cast members alongside Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni, and Dash Perry.

Not Okay premieres on Hulu later this month on July 29. Check out the new clip below.