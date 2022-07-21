It’s been a month since we saw the teaser trailer for Hulu’s upcoming dark comedy Not Okay, and as we approach the movie’s premiere – it debuts next week on the streaming platform – it’s high time we delve a little deeper into the story with a new trailer. The premise centers around Danni (Zoey Deutch), a girl who decides to pretend to be a victim of a tragedy in order to boost her popularity on Instagram. Yes.

The new trailer reveals just how far Danni is willing to go to get some coveted internet clout. But how far is too far? When she can't slide into a writing gig at work, and she can't catch the eye of her too-cool co-worker Colin (Dylan O'Brien), she concocts a plan to fake it until she makes it, by faking a whirlwind trip to Paris via Instagram. Unfortunately, disaster strikes Paris while she's "abroad" and instead of coming clean, she leans into the tragedy and milks it for all that she's worth.

In addition to Deutch and O'Brien, the cast also includes Mia Isaac (Don't Make Me Go), Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show), Nadia Alexander (Seven Seconds), Tia Dionne Hodge (The Land of Steady Habits), and Negin Farsad (Birdgirl).

Not Okay is written and directed by Quinn Shephard, who previously wrote, directed, and starred in the critically acclaimed movie Blame. In an official statement, the filmmaker talked about how her overwhelmingly negative experience on social media prompted her to come up with the story:

“I found myself deeply affected by the endless scroll through frightening news headlines, mixed ceaselessly with influencer scandals, cancel culture and sponsored ads for skincare that are supposed to somehow make you forget that the world is burning. Writing ‘Not Okay’ was a way for me to cope with the emotional information overload I was experiencing and use satire to critique it. […] Cancel culture is complicated. It can be weaponized or warped into just another form of cyber bullying, and there can be a lot of misogyny within this too – we as a society delight in watching women like Danni suffer.”

The writer and director also commented on the decision of having an unlikable protagonist and what that means for the story and what it says about modern society:

“I don’t necessarily believe in ‘villains’ as a storyteller, but I do think Danni’s actions and the culture she represents are very deserving of criticism. Danni is a reflection of her environment, though not a product of it in a way that earns her an excuse for her actions."

Hulu premieres Not Okay on July 29. You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: