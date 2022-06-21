Searchlight Pictures has just released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming modern satire film Not Okay. The film comes from writer and director Quinn Shephard and stars Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Dylan O'Brien (Teen Wolf), and Mia Isaac (Don't Make Me Go). The film follows Deutch as Danni Sanders as a social media fib spirals out of control and wraps her up in a web of lies far bigger than she ever planned.

The new teaser trailer begins with the warning that the film contains an unlikeable female protagonist, and the social satire just continues from there. It then shows Danni dealing with the fallout of a lie that spun far beyond her control, as strangers all across the world mock her. Her crime? Faking a trip to Paris for clout just as a terrifying incident occurs in the City of Lights, making Danni appear to be a survivor of a terrorist attack.

This marks Deutch and O'Brien's second project together after teaming up last year for the mobster movie The Outfit which received rave reviews. Deutch is well known in the rom-com sphere following her wildly endearing performance in Netflix's Set It Up. O'Brien is set to play her love interest, Colin, in Not Okay, and after seeing their near effortless chemistry in The Outfit, we can't wait. Things may not be so easy for Danni and Colin, as Danni's lie will no doubt inevitably come crashing down on her dream relationship.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Taylor Swift Brings Surprise Guests Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien to Screening at Tribeca Festival

Danni also strikes up "an unlikely friendship" with Isaac's Rowan who's listed as a "school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change." Isaac is a relative newcomer but she just made an impressive and emotional debut in Prime Video's Don't Make Me Go opposite John Cho.

Here's official synopsis for Not Okay:

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

Not Okay arrives on Hulu on July 29, and you can watch the new teaser trailer down below: