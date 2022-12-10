There are plenty of awards shows that give praise to human actors. From the Academy Awards, to the Golden Globes, to the Emmys, human actors in the world of film and TV have numerous opportunities to receive trophies for their work. It's all well and good, of course, as human actors are worthy of praise... but not to the point where they overshadow hard-working canine performers, whose performances tend to go unnoticed, and unrewarded.

Enter the Cannes Film Festival, which thankfully is willing to appreciate talented canine actors when they see them. Beyond giving awards for actors, directors, and films, Cannes also gives out the Pam Dog award to one or more talented dog actors every year, an award just as prestigious as the similarly named Palme d'Or. While all award winners are worthy of praise, here are 10 notable winners of the Palm Dog award at Cannes, ever since the award was introduced in 2001.

Uggie as The Dog in 'The Artist' (2011)

Few movies showcase a dog performed as well as The Artist showcased Uggie in 2011. While this romantic-comedy throwback to silent cinema went on to win plenty of awards for the humans who helped make it - including a Best Picture win at the Oscars - its canine star was at least credited by the Cannes Film Festival.

In all seriousness, Uggie is one of the most memorable dogs to appear in a movie in recent memory. It also helps that he has a sizable role in the movie, doing much more than just appearing for a scene or two, and having more screentime than many of his human co-stars. He's very cute, very likable, and as one of the best parts of The Artist, was more than deserving of his Palm Dog win.

Lucy as Lucy the Dog in 'Wendy and Lucy' (2008)

Wendy and Lucy is a character-centric drama about a young woman named Wendy, a drifter who travels to Alaska to look for work with her only friend, Lucy, a dog. She loses sight of Lucy at one stage, making the back half of the movie focused on her desperate search for her canine companion.

It's a sort of double-edged sword for dog lovers, as while it prominently features a dog (as a title character, no less), the idea of losing a pet is distressing, and may be upsetting for those who feel particularly strongly about dogs. Still, at least Lucy in real life didn't get lost, as she was merely playing a fictionalized version of herself - effectively enough, in fact, to win an award at Cannes for it.

Dug in 'Up' (2009)

Dug from Up is an interesting example of a winner of the Palm Dog award. Sure, Dug is an important character in Up, joining Carl and Russell in their journey to relocate a house to South America, but Dug himself is not an actor. Here, the award was given to a fictional, animated dog who was actually voiced by a human voice actor: Bob Peterson.

There's a chance that connoisseurs of the Palm Dog award may not have been totally happy with the way the award didn't go to a true dog here, but at least Dug is a great character. The award going to Dug does at least celebrate a great canine character, even if it didn't highlight a dog's actual performance the way it usually does.

The Fox in 'Antichrist' (2009)

If Up broke the rules regarding what dogs can be given the Palm Dog award, then Antichrist - released the same year - absolutely shattered them. The givers of the award acknowledged that rules were bent in giving the award to a creepy talking fox, who appears in one of Antichrist's most notorious - and memorable - sequences.

Anyone who wants a wholesome dog performance isn't going to find it in Antichrist, as it's an incredibly disturbing movie. Here, the fox even says "Chaos reigns" in his brief appearance, highlighting the disturbing story, and signifying the main characters slip into a deep, dark place. It's an unforgettable scene, sure, which makes the fox an understandable - albeit controversial - winner of the Pam Dog.

Mops in 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette retells the story of the real-life historical figure of the same name. Kirsten Dunst plays the title character, who was - unfortunately for her - the last queen of France before the French Revolution overthrew the country's monarchy in the early 1790s.

There's some doubt over whether Mops actually existed, but regardless, Coppola decided to include the adorable pug in her 2006 film. It was for the best, ultimately, as Mops' performance ended up earning a Palm Dog award, and she was an extra cute pug, and it's rare to have a pug not add anything to a movie they appear in.

Moses in 'Dogville' (2003)

Dogville is a strange movie that makes you wait a long time to see its Palm Dog-winning actor, Moses, eventually show up. It's a film that plays out on an almost completely empty stage, with a dark and distressing story about a woman being pursued by criminals hiding out in the titular town, only to be scorned and disliked by its inhabitants.

Still, if you include the word "Dog" in your title, people are going to expect a dog, and viewers get that right at the film's ending. Going too much into it would reveal what happens in the film's closing moments, but it's odd, memorable, and fitting to end with a real-life dog.

Sayuri as Brandy in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

A film about the trials and tribulations of middle age, the film industry in America during the late 1960s, and how handy it can be to have a loyal dog, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is many things. It's also a fantastic showcase for Sayuri, who's the greatest dog actor to appear in a Quentin Tarantino film so far.

Like Moses from Dogville, Sayuri shines the brightest during their film's conclusion, meaning it's best not to elaborate and give away Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's earth-shattering climax. What can be said is that Sayuri is as terrifying as they are adorable, and a more than worthy winner of 2019's Palm Dog award.

Rose, Dora, and Snowbear in 'The Souvenir Part II' (2021)

The second part of The Souvenir is the rare sequel that got even more praise than its predecessor. It's a film about a young filmmaker who attempts to make her graduation film in the aftermath of a difficult relationship that's just come to an end, making for a moving and introspective drama that unpacks the way art intersects with life.

Just as importantly, it also serves as a showcase for Tilda Swinton'sdogs, who are just as talented as their powerhouse actor owner. Rose, Dora, and Snowbear were all able to win an award for their role, just as Swinton herself has won so many acting awards before them. Talent really runs in the Swinton family, it seems.

Einstein in 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)' (2017)

Even though it's got a somewhat clunky title, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is a fairly good comedy-drama. It follows a family gathering to celebrate the work of their father, with the very dynamics between family members explored in a way that's sometimes awkwardly funny, and sometimes quite sad.

The family dog's a part of the film, too, and is played by Einstein. While Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, and Emma Thompson all give good performances, none quite live up to Einstein, who managed to win a Palm Dog award for their role. This is no small feat considering the talented co-stars that may have ended up overshadowing a less brilliant canine actor.

Nellie as Marvin in 'Paterson' (2016)

Paterson is up there with The Artist as a movie that truly allows a canine performer to shine in a starring role. The title character with his peaceful, slow-paced, contemplative lifestyle might be the film's main focus, and his girlfriend, Laura, the second main character... but it's Marvin (played by Nellie) who probably gets the third-highest amount of screentime in the movie.

Nellie is adorable and incredibly charismatic in their performance here. Unfortunately, Nellie did not live long enough to be given the award, as it was awarded posthumously. As sad as this might be, at least Nellie will live on through Paterson, itself a great movie about resisting the speed of life and finding peace in its small, quiet moments.

