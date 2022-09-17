The life of one of the biggest names in music during the late 1980s and early 1990s is the subject of a yet-to-be released documentary that’s already picking up a bounty of awards. Showtime’s Nothing Compares will document the life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor in a film that’s poised to only gain more momentum as it approaches its release. Recently, Showtime dropped the news that their latest project, which is helmed by Kathryn Ferguson, will not only be available for linear broadcasting and streaming, but that it will also be receiving a release in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, the U.K., and Ireland.

In a trailer released alongside the premiere announcement, O’Connor is bearing it all. From her childhood to her rise to fame, and the event that shocked the nation, Ferguson is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to her telling of the iconic singer’s life. The doc, which is named after O’Connor’s chart topping ballad originally penned by Prince, promises to dig into what drove the star to tear a picture of Pope John Paul II following her performance on Saturday Night Live. As the trailer reveals, O’Connor had come to be let down by her religious roots after reading several pieces written by ex-Catholics who claimed to have been abused by those at the top. This was a bombshell as the sexual abuse scandal surrounding the church wouldn’t come out for several more years.

Following her performance and visual statement, O’Connor was the target of a massive amount of anger pouring out from those who saw her as an enemy of the Catholic Church. Despite the hate, O’Connor would go on to remain a figure and voice of those who were oppressed and an avid advocate for women around the globe. With her powerhouse dynamics, and superstar platform, the singer reveals during the trailer that she saw it as her duty to be a face for marginalized people everywhere.

The feature made its debut during the World Cinema Documentary competition at the Sundance Film Festival. Since its launch, the critically acclaimed project has garnered a number of wins at festivals including the Best Irish Documentary at Galway Film Fleadh and the audience award at Docs Ireland.

The only bad news we have for those hoping to catch the feature on the big screen is that you’ll need to be a resident of Los Angeles, New York, Ireland, or the U.K. For those living in either of those major east or west coast cities, you can catch the feature beginning September 23 at New York’s Cinema Village or LA’s Laemmle Monica Film Center. Residents in the U.K. and Ireland will have a chance to see it in a slew of theaters beginning October 7. For everyone else, Showtime will release the project on their streaming platform on September 30, with the linear release to follow on October 2.

You can see the trailer below.