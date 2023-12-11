The Big Picture Santiago Limón's comedy series Nothing to See Here on Netflix follows two differently abled friends, Alexis and Charly, as they navigate a world that refuses to see them beyond their disabilities.

Alexis discovers his passion for stand-up comedy after a chance encounter at a nightclub, prompting him to move to Mexico City with Charly to pursue his dreams.

Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, Alexis and Charly find their place and create a performance venue that is accessible to everyone, ending their journey on a warm and fruitful note.

Santiago Limón's comedy series Nothing to See Here on Netflix follows two differently abled friends, Alexis (Alexis Arroyo) and Charly (Kike Vazquez), who set out to find their real identities in a world that refuses to identify them beyond their disabilities. Prompted by an eventful night at a local club, Alexis decides to follow a career as a comedian in Mexico City and Charly accompanies his friend wholeheartedly, not knowing that the decision will completely change their lives and how they perceive it. The ending of Nothing to See Here focuses on the culmination of this beautiful journey which is riddled with uncertainties at every step for the two friends.

Alexis was born prematuredly in an attempt to save him from an infection, but a mistake by the nurse exposed Alexis' undeveloped retinas to excess oxygen in the incubator, permanently damaging his eyesight. Upon finding that their son would be blind, Alexis' parents, Lolis (Verónica Merchant) and Yuyo (Alejandro Calva) adopted different approaches to parenting. Contrary to his parents' plans, Alexis, now in college, spends most of his time smoking pot with his best friend, Charly, who's suffering from cerebral palsy.

Alexis Decides To Become a Stand-Up Comedian

But things change forever for Alexis when he comes across a standup comedy act at the nightclub where he usually buys his stock of weed from. Much to his bad luck, the comedian takes a dig at Alexis for speaking while the show's going on. When the comedian challenges Alexis with trying to do his job with people disturbing him, Alexis accepts the challenge and easily captures the audience's attention with his quick wit.

The next day, Alexis does not remember much of the night before apart from being welcomed by the thunderous applause of the audience while he decimated the standup comedian. The previous night's experience gives Alexis the idea of moving to Mexico City to pursue a career in standup comedy. He also asks Charly to move with him as his manager. The final decision becomes easier for Alexis when he finds out that his girlfriend Johanna (Begoña Narváez) had cheated on her with another differently abled classmate of his.

Alexis and Charly Move to Mexico City

Although his father Yuyo shows some resistance initially, Alexis manages to convince him and takes the first step towards finding his own path. Accompanied by Charly, Alexis moves to Mexico City, ready to tackle the challenges of a new world. Quickly after, Alexis and Charly realize that the world is not very welcoming of the differently abled. The situation, however, takes a turn when Alexis gets hit by a car on his way and comes across Azul (Paola Fernández), the driver of the car. Instantly, Alexis falls in love with Azul's voice. Coincidentally, Alexis and Azul hit it off quite well and form an instant connection.

Alexis and Charly also make friends with Maya (Tete Espinoza), Lalo (Raúl Villegas), and Jimmy (Memo Villegas), who are former thieves on their way to rehabilitation. Some good company inspires Alexis to decide the venue for his first stand-up act in Mexico City — a club run by a man named Chocho (Alfonso Borbolla). Alexis' choice of venue is motivated by his zeal to send a strong message to people like Chocho who make places unwelcoming for the differently abled.

The next day, Jimmy takes Alexis to meet Julietta, the daughter of his former boss, who's suffering from a speech impairment, thinking they'd be a perfect match for each other. However, Alexis thinks that they don't need to settle for each other just because they are disabled. He quickly forms a friendship with Julietta and tells her about Azul. Coincidentally, Azul calls Alexis at the same time to invite him to an open mic event where she'd be rapping for the first time.

Chocho Steals Alexis and Charly's Idea

Things take a turn for the worse when Charly discovers that Chocho has decided to steal their idea of keeping a comedy contest and has specifically forbidden blind people from participating in it. Unfortunately, the number of difficulties only increase for Alexis, who's mugged by Lalo and loses hold of the money he saved for registering for Chocho's comedy contest. In a different part of the city, Lolis confronts Yuyo for spying on Alexis. She suggests to him that it's time to let Alexis follow his dreams, independently.

In the end, Alexis decides to amicably handle the situation and requests Chocho to allow him to appear for the contest without the registration fee. Chocho agrees to the proposal under certain conditions, but more hurdles arise in Alexis' way when Yuyo barges into Chocho's club on the day of the performance with a Civil Protection officer by his side. Citing the many violations at Chocho's club, Yuyo tries to take Alexis back home, but Alexis stands his ground against his protective parents and refuses to return.

The Civil Protection investigation prompts Chocho to postpone the contest while Jimmy and Maya take the responsibility of uncovering what Chocho is trying to hide and fix it before the day of Alexis' performance. Jimmy finally finds out why Chocho fears the Civil Protection — Chocho used to carry out illegal cockfights in his club on Sundays, and to hide the event, he bribed one of the Civil Protection officers.

Is Alexis Able To Perform at Chocho's Club?

Upon visiting the Director of the Civil Protection agency, Lupita Balderas (Luz Aldan), Alexis, and his friends come to know about a different side to the story. Turns out that the Director does not wish for the place to be shut down because it's a steady source of income for the agency through the hefty fines paid by Chocho. But the reason why she's forced to shut the place down is a viral video of Alexis in which he's being mocked for his disability. Upon hearing Alexis' request, the Director proposes a way that could be beneficial to all parties involved. She suggests that Alexis make another video of the club, suggesting that the club is accepting and welcome to people who are blind.

Despite some resistance from Chocho, the Director convinces him to allow Alexis to take the stage. As the final moment comes closer, the backroom becomes chaotic with sparks flying all over the place. Alexis suggests that he does not wish to be a burden on Azul, whereas Azul feels completely different about the situation. Just moments before the final performance, Lolis also appears on the scene to have a heartfelt conversation with her son, motivating him to achieve everything that he sets his mind to.

A nervous Alexis takes the stage for what turns out to be a horrible night. Alexis cracks under the pressure and decides to give up on his dreams and returns to his home despite Charly's strong opposition. Thankfully, Lolis helps Yuyo realize that the best thing they can do for Alexis is to let him be his true self. Moreover, when Alexis realizes the impact he has made on other differently abled people in his hometown, Alexis realizes the true outcome of his visit to Mexico City.

Yuyo accompanies Alexis to Charly's home, where he apologizes for abandoning his best friend and the two embrace each other. Reunited with his friend, Charly breaks the news that his grandmother left behind 200 thousand pesos for him in her final will, unbeknownst that it was Yuyo who gave Charly the money, through his counselor, as he knows that Alexis is too proud to take the money from him. He hopes that the money will help Alexis and Charly kick-start their life in the city, with the family they have found.

Alexis and Charly Find a New Beginning at the End of 'Nothing to See Here'

Knowing exactly what to do with the money, Charly and Alexis partner up with Chocho, whose club has been shut down due to his inability to pay the fines. Alexis and Charly become equal partners with Chocho to open a performance venue accessible to everyone. The opening night of the venue becomes a success, thanks to Alexis Egg Eyes — the new comedian in town. In front of a crowd filled with near and dear ones and differently-abled individuals such as himself, Alexis rocks the room like a seasoned performer. It turns out that Alexis and Charly have finally found a place where they perfectly fit in.

Nothing to See Here ends on a warm note with Alexis and Charly's journey coming to a fruitful end. Alexis also reunites with Azul, and Charly continues to serve as Alexis' manager. Alexis' parents realize that they were merely hindering Alexis' growth by thrusting upon him their own wishes and choices. When Alexis decided to set out on his own, it was then only he realized his true potential. Through Nothing to See Here, Mexican standup comedian Alexis Arroyo brings to life a heartfelt story that strongly advocates for greater levels of disability inclusion in all walks of life.

All episodes of Nothing to See Here are available to stream on Netflix.

