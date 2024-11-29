Notting Hill remains one of the most widely recognized romantic comedies in history, complete with a favorable 84% Rotten Tomatoes score. However, while the majority of popular rom-coms have received their respective sequels (from Grease and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason to The Princess Diaries and more), the 1999 Roger Michell-directed film refuses to expand the story further — and the film's leading lady, Julia Roberts, was part of the reason why a Notting Hill sequel was never made.

An update on Anna Scott and William Thacker's love story would have been an excellent idea. However, Roberts — a romantic comedy queen who has been venturing into the thriller terrain over the past years — was not, in any way, on board with the sequel idea. While promoting his forthcoming animated film That Christmas (set to arrive on Netflix on December 4), screenwriter Richard Curtis revealed the reason why a Notting Hill sequel never came to fruition. He told IndieWire:

“I don’t think so. I actually did four Red Nose Days and Comic Relief. We did those mini sequels to Love Actually and those satisfied me," said Curtis when asked about creating a sequel to his past features. “I tried doing one with Notting Hill where they were going to get divorced and Julia [Roberts] thought that was a very poor idea.”

Julia Roberts Was Right, a ‘Notting Hill’ Sequel Was “A Very Poor Idea”

Roberts' refusal to do a Notting Hill sequel appears to be a good choice, both for the film's legacy and for the story at large. The film, which starred Grant as bookstore owner Will and Roberts as popular American actress Anna, followed the unlikely romance between two star-crossed lovers. The two couldn't be more different: Will leads a rather ordinary and quite life, while Anna is a famous celebrity whose lifestyle is way different from Will's. Though their love story had its fair share of troubles, the two found a way to make their relationship work — and the film ended on such a lovely note, with Anna and Will married and expecting a baby. The film's conclusion sure swept audiences off their feet, and it remains a good memory for most fans. So making a sequel with a divorce plotline may do more harm than good, forever ruining the magic that the 1999 feature once left.

In addition to Roberts and Grant, Notting Hill also starred Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers, James Dreyfus, Hugh Bonneville, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, Richard McCabe, and more. You can revisit Anna and Will's iconic love story through Paramount+.