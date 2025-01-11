Notting Hill, the beloved 1999 romantic comedy that charmed audiences worldwide, has just arrived on Netflix, meaning fans of the movie can relive the delightful story of an unlikely romance between a bumbling London bookseller and the biggest movie star in the world. Set amongst the backstreets and alleys of London’s cozy, fancy Notting Hill neighborhood, the film follows William Thacker, a shy, down-to-earth bookshop owner whose life gets turned upside down when Anna Scott, one of the world’s most famous actresses, unexpectedly wanders into his shop. Boy meets girl, you know how it goes.

Hugh Grant leads the movie as William, delivering one of his most memorable performances that perfectly captures the dual lack of confidence blended with depthless charisma. Julia Roberts pops off the screen as Anna, making far more of a character that could easily have been reduced to a mere stereotype, actually making Anna feel like a vulnerable human being.

Twenty-five years after its release, Notting Hill remains one of the blueprints for romantic comedies. Its mix of smart writing, grounded performances, and British humor paved the way for the resurgence of the rom-com genre in the late '90s and early 2000s. It also played a key role in bringing British cinema to global audiences, giving viewers a romanticized yet relatable look at life in London. And now that it's landed on Netflix for the new year, you've got the chance to experience the magic all over again.

Was There a 'Notting Hill' Sequel?

Nope, there wasn't. But not for a lack of trying on the part of the film's writer, Richard Curtis, who wanted to continue the story of William and Anna but from a sadder place. Thankfully, his leading lady rejected the premise, and she was completely right, as he told IndieWire:

“I don’t think so. I actually did four Red Nose Days and Comic Relief. We did those mini-sequels to Love Actually and those satisfied me. I tried doing one with Notting Hill where they were going to get divorced and Julia [Roberts] thought that was a very poor idea.”

In addition to Roberts and Grant, Notting Hill also starred Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers, James Dreyfus, Hugh Bonneville, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, Richard McCabe, and more. You can relive the magical, iconic love story all over again, right now on Netflix.

