‘Noughts + Crosses’ Trailer Reveals Alternate Universe Peacock Series

Peacock has revealed the trailer for its upcoming limited series Noughts + Crosses, premiering on the streamer next Friday, September 4. Based on the popular series of novels by Malorie Blackman, the show takes place in an alternate reality in which Europe was conquered and enslaved by Africa 700 years ago. In the present day, society is heavily segregated, and power is held by wealthy Black citizens (called “Crosses”). White citizens (called “Noughts”) are poor and oppressed, and regularly subjected to state violence.

The series originally aired on BBC One earlier this year and received mostly positive reviews (it’s currently sitting at an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes). Co-produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Participant Media, the writing team behind the adaptation includes Toby Whithouse, who created the excellent BBC series Being Human. It stars Masali Baduza as Sephy Hadley, the daughter of a Cross politician who befriends a Nought named Callum McGregor (Jack Rowan) and becomes sympathetic to their plight.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which history happened in racial reverse. In this world, Africa – or “Aprica” – invaded Europe centuries ago, enslaving its people. In present-day London, “Albion,” slavery is an institution of the past, but Jim Crow-esque segregation laws maintain the power dynamic: a ruling class of Black “Crosses” control the country’s politics, wealth and culture over an oppressed, impoverished underclass of white “Noughts” who are at the brink of revolt. Against this backdrop, a forbidden love story unfolds.

Check out the trailer below. Noughts + Crosses premieres on Peacock September 4.