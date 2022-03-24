Disney seems to be happy with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight, as series writer Sabir Pirzada is officially developing a Nova project for the company. While there’s little information about the project so far, Deadline informs that Nova will probably focus on Richard Rider, the first human to wear the mantle of Nova in Marvel Comics.

In the comics, Richard Rider is a teenage superhero who gets his powers after receiving a cosmic helmet from the hands of a dying member of the Nova Corps, the force responsible for keeping order across the galaxy. With little information about how to use his powers, Richard adopts the moniker Nova and becomes a protector of Earth. A second version of the character, Sam Alexander, was introduced in 2011, as another teenager who inherits the powers of the Nova Corps. Contrary to Richard, Sam becomes Nova after finding his father’s ancient Nova Corps helmet in a closet. The boy then starts to travel the galaxy by the side of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Nova Corps already showed up in the MCU in both Guardians of the Galaxy films. In the films, the Nova Corps are the elite force of the planet Xandar, although there has never been a mention of superpowered helmets or superheroes named Nova. Ever since James Gunn used the Nova Corps in his movies, fans have been wondering when the MCU would finally introduce Richard Rider or Sam Alexander. However, hopes diminished drastically after the events of Avengers: Infinity Wars, since it’s revealed Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed Xandar in his quest to retrieve the Power Stone.

While it's unknown whether the Nova project will be a series or a film, it’s great to know that the character is getting ready to enter the MCU. Since Nova is a cosmic hero, he could make a cameo in the upcoming The Marvels before getting a solo project, or even be a part of Secret Invasion, an MCU series focused on the shape-shifting Skrull. Since Nova has a long comic book history of fighting the Skrull, it would be fitting for the hero to get involved with other galactic storylines in the MCU.

Before landing the high-profile project, Pirzada was part of Moon Knight's writers' room. The series stars Oscar Isaac as a disturbed hero who deals with dissociative identity disorder (DID) while fighting bad guys in the night. Moon Knight also promises to introduce the Egyptian Gods into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opening a new dimension for future MCU projects.

We’ll know for sure how Pirzada’s work for Moon Knight turns out once the series hits Disney+ on March 30.

