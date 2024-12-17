Marvel’s slate in 2024 has been thinner than years prior, much of which is due to the fallout of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but 2025 will crank up the heat with more than eight projects confirmed to release. However, one Marvel project that Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum has confirmed to be in development just got a major update, despite lacking a spot on the official release schedule. A new report from Deadline revealed that Ed Bernero, best known for his work on Criminal Minds and Crossing Lines, will write and showrun Marvel’s Nova series. When the project was first announced in 2022, it was followed by the news that Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada would pen the script, but he has since departed and Bernero will serve as his replacement.

Little else is known about Marvel’s Nova series at this time, but the report from Deadline also reveals that when the series was first announced, it was unclear if it would be developed as a Disney+ show or a feature film. Two years of work have led Marvel to commit to Nova as a series. There are also two Novas in Marvel Comics, Richard Rider and Samuel Alexander, but the Nova series in the works set in the MCU will center around Rider’s version of the character. There are several other Marvel projects revealed to be in development, including Black Panther 3, which Denzel Washington recently revealed that he would star in, as well as a Shang-Chi sequel, Don Cheadle’s Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4 featuring Tom Holland, and Vision Quest starring Paul Bettany and James Spader.

What Marvel Projects Are Coming in 2025?

Marvel has loaded the slate in 2025, which will kick off with the animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29. Following that will be Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, with Daredevil: Born Again arriving on Disney+ on March 4. Marvel will then return to theaters with Thunderbolts*, confirmed to premiere on May 2, and Ironheart will come the month after on June 24. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take the same slot as Deadpool & Wolverine had this year, releasing on July 25, and Marvel will then close out the year with Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies on October 3, and Wonder Man in December. Blade was initially slated to release next year, but it has since been removed from the schedule.

Nova does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and other MCU news.