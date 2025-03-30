Game of Thrones is a fantasy TV series that is arguably one of the most successful shows of all time. The series follows nine royal families in the high fantasy world of Westeros, who constantly squabble over the throne that rules the realm while, unbeknownst to them, an even greater, more supernatural threat is gathering forces far to the north, preparing to destroy the world itself. The show is based on the currently unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels by George R. R. Martin.

The series of novels belong to a subgenre of high fantasy known as "grimdark." Grimdark fantasy specifically refers to works of fantasy in which the tone is extremely dark, featuring graphic violence, political corruption, and in some cases, a lot of sex. Grimdark fantasy is also very cynical, as there is often no clearly-defined good or evil, usually because everyone in the story is awful in one way or another. For those who have been looking for a similar story to Game of Thrones in literary form (aside from reading the actual novels, of course), fear not, because there are plenty of stories out there that offer the same tone, and some of the same narrative beats as this hit television series.